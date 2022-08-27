Australian Woman Prepares, Stores 426 Meals To Feed Her Family For 8 Months

Deciding a menu for a day is one of the most difficult tasks for people. No matter which part of the world you reside in, choosing what to eat among a host of dishes for your next meal becomes a tedious job. A woman who was fed up with this confusion decided to prepare meals for the next 8 months in one go and store them.

Kelsey Shaw, 30, has been dubbed as the ultimate meal prepper after she prepared 426 meals in advance for her family. The 30-year-old mum of three has stocked her pantry with fresh produce and canned the fresh veggies, pre-made meals, herbs, pasta and rice. She started preserving food in September 2017 when she had just moved to Crown Point, Indiana, the USA with her family.

Kelsey taught herself everything ranging from cooking meals to preservation techniques such as dehydration and water-canning to keep her home stocked up. It took her three months to preserve the next 8 month’s food for her family. According to news.com.au, she said that the family wanted to live a “slower lifestyle” and know what they were eating and the source of the raw materials.

Top Showsha Video

Kelsey did not achieve this skill within a short time. It took her at least two hours every day in the garden and then moved on to the process of preserving things which took several days. She says that she feels pride every time she walks into the pantry and says, “It is a skill to be able to do all the preserving.” She started by reading books and watching videos online to can pickles but then progressed to where she is today.

Kelsey revealed that the family did not have to go around for supplies during peak pandemic when the lockdown was enforced as they had everything stocked up at home. During the summer months, the family eats fresh food derived from the produce on the farm and in the winter months, they eat pre-preserved food.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here