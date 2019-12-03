Australian Woman Put Burnt Remains Of Her House Before the Parliament to Protest Climate Change

Climate change is real - irrespective of what Donald Trump would have you believe. And the effects of it are showing up all over the world,.

A woman in Australia, who lost her home in the New South Wales bushfires, put the charred remains of her in front of the Parliament House as a mark of protest.

Melinda Plesman and her partner, Dean Kennedy, lost their family home of 35 years in the fires last month. In an interview to The Guardian she said her protest was symbolic and she wanted the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s attention towards the direct impact of climate change.

Plesman, is currently living in a hotel after her house in Canberra was destroyed, also accused the politicians of not discussing the issue.

"I lost my house, I lost my way of life - my whole community has - and while that was happening the PM said that he didn't want us to talk about climate change, that this wasn't the time," she told ABC News.

She also emphasized the need to take the matter of climate change seriously as people and communities are being impacted directly.

Plesman also pointed out the hypocrisy. “He said he was going to pray for us. And that was the last straw.”

In Australia, over two million hectares of land have got burnt since July in new South Wales. New South Wales and Queensland had declared a state of emergency last month, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology has also declared the spring of 2019 as the fifth warmest spring on record.

