Australian Woman Stops Driving for a Week after She Found This Huge Hairy Spider on Her Car

How scared are you of spiders? Bet not this much or may be.

A woman from New South Wales, Australia decided to not drive her car for a week after she found a massive and hairy spider on the door handle of her car.

Christine Jones shared her experience on Facebook along with a photo of the spider. She wrote, "Thought it was hairy caterpillars at first. Haven't used my car for a week. Armidale, NSW."

The post has garnered more than 2K likes and over 4.5K shares. Hundreds of netizens have also commented on the Facebook post. Responding to the post, a person said, "When the two photos come up on the feed it looks like one massive car-sized spider peering out from a partially opened window."

A user appreciated the way the second picture has been displayed, while another netizen said that he hoped the car owner relocated the spider. One Facebook user said that she thought it was a giant spider seen in Harry Potter. Another person stated that he thought it was a human-sized spider in the car.

Mail Online on November 27 reported a mother and her four daughters were driving to an event in Sydney when they discovered a spider crawling on their car ceiling. They started filming the chaotic events that ensued after finding the spider.

The women eventually pulled over the car and rushed out of it. One of the women said, "Tell Dad to come get us, I'm not driving in this car."

They filmed the spider crawling across the car dashboard. When one of the women came with a stick to get it out, she found the insect appeared to be dead as it lay motionless on the tarmac. They threw it out and again started travelling.