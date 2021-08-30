Australian Woman Sues Dating Agency for Matching Her with Man Shorter than Six Feet

One turns to matrimonial match-making websites or agencies after receiving multiple assurances and guarantees of how they will be matched with their so-called ideal partners. However, what happens when a dating agency fails to provide a client with a partner who fails to meet the desired physical traits? Well, for Melbourne resident Eileen Moore it means that she will be suing the dating agency for not matching her with a partner who is six feet tall.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Moore is suing the Australian dating agency Elite Introductions for AUD 4,995 (Rs 2,67,000)refund of joining fees and a letter of apology since they matched her with a man who was not six feet tall. Moore joined Elite Introductions in 2019 and had specifically told the dating agency that she was searching for a candidate who was of Australian/Irish descent, raised as a Roman Catholic and was taller than six feet. The report states that Moore had stressed on the height factor because the rest of her family were tall and she was considered to be the short one. After she was matched with the person who did not meet her requirements, Moore took her matter to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribune. A doctor by profession, she told the tribunal hearing that she explained her requirements to the agency’s ‘psychotherapeutic consultant’ Lisa Hayes. Moore claims that Hayes informed her that she has found a suitable suitor who was ready for a relationship.

The dating agency matched Moore with a man named David who Hayes claimed to be of around the same height. According to the report Moore was shocked to see David as he was shorter than six feet and did not meet him for the second time. After her meeting Moore claimed that she tried to contact Hayes on several occasions, but did not receive a response. The tribunal member Danielle Galvin has now suggested Moore to reach a private settlement and doubted she would receive a refund. Meanwhile Moore is hoping to get the $4,995 refund and an apology letter on top of the legal costs and extras for “alleged misleading conduct, bullying and breach of verbal contract.

