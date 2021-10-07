Australian Woman Surprises Neighbours by Playing Violin at Their Lockdown Wedding

A video of a woman playing violin for her new neighbours is gaining traction on social media. There are people who go the extra mile for their loved ones, but this video shared on Twitter shows a woman serenading her neighbours who had moved in recently. Mellisa Voyias, who is a professional violinist in Sydney, saw his neighbours getting married amid the lockdown. Covid-19 restrictions returned in Australia due to rising coronavirus cases.

According to Mellisa, her neighbours had tried to get married earlier as well but their attempts failed due to the pandemic. The duo finally decided to tie the knot at their house without friends and family amid the lockdown. Mellisa noticed it and decided to do her bit.

(Sydney, Australia) Melissa saw the new neighbors across the street getting married so she grabbed her violin and began serenading them. The couples first 2 attempts to get married had been postponed.❤.(:violinbymel) pic.twitter.com/s57Wd3C4oZ— GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMoveme3) October 5, 2021

The Sydney resident recorded their neighbours getting married right across her house, and walked towards them playing a violin. Mellisa’s gesture made the couple emotional as well as everybody else who saw this.

“Melissa saw the new neighbors across the street getting married so she grabbed her violin and began serenading them. The couple’s first two attempts to get married had been postponed,” the caption for the video post read.

The video has accumulated nearly 12,000 views and a number of heartwarming responses. “So beautiful,” said one user while another called it “so lovely”.

The video can also be accessed on Mellisa’s Instagram page (@violinbymel) where she captioned it,“Surprise lockdown wedding serenade," and also asked people to share the video to “spread more love and random acts of kindness in these difficult times."

GoodNewsMovement, which shared the video, has amassed more than 5000 followers on Twitter by sharing such beautiful and heartfelt videos. The same page on Instagram has a massive following of more than 3 million users. According to the bio of their social media account, they only post good news and zero politics to spread positivity.

