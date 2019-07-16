Australians are Celebrating World Snake Day in a Sssspecial Way

They are scaly, slithery, amazing and have a day dedicated just to them.

Though with obscure origins, wildlife enthusiasts the world over, celebrate World Snake Day with great passion.

The world celebrates its serpents on July 16, with enthusiasts often trying to create more awareness about the misinterpreted species.

According to studies, only about one-fourth of all snakes are venomous, and all of them would much rather avoid human contact if they could.

Maximum snake bite incidents occur when humans inadvertently step on or otherwise disturb the peaceful creatures.

Australia has about 110 land snake varieties and 32 sea snakes.

What makes it more intriguing is that Australia is the only country where the number of venomous snake species outnumbers the non-venomous ones.

For those living in the island continent, it is all about cohabiting with these serpents.

As the world celebrates Snake Day, here's looking into Australian way of life of going about living with nature and encountering snakes as surprise guests in your surroundings.

While a few people posted informative tidbits about blind snakes

It’s #worldsnakeday and one of the best but most under-appreciated groups of snakes are the Blindsnakes (Typhlopidae)! To inspire you to love these shiny wormy blind reptilian friends, here’s a short thread with some Blindsnake pics and facts. #WildOz Anilios proximus pic.twitter.com/hetmv294F5 — Stephen Mahony (@SVMahony) July 16, 2019

Blindsnakes are not particularly dangerous except when you google image search the Australian genus “Anilios” at work….. resulting in porn rather than delightful burrowing snakes. I hope I’ve given you reason to love Blindsnakes! #worldsnakeday #WildOz Anilios nigrescens pic.twitter.com/9Y3vUHHqq4 — Stephen Mahony (@SVMahony) July 16, 2019

For #WorldSnakeDay here’s two stunners I recently encountered during fieldwork in inland Australia: a soil crack whipsnake /Demansia rimicola/ and a Murray Darling carpet python /Morelia spilota metcalfei/ pic.twitter.com/gmKALkuFbH — David M Watson (@D0CT0R_Dave) July 16, 2019

There were a few who shared their snake stories as well.

Happy #WorldSnakeDay!After a long night of looking for snakes, I came back to my room to find that the Glen Helen Lodge staff had captured the local Bredl’s Python and put it in a bag on my bed for me to photograph, with a map on where to release it. Talk about room service!! pic.twitter.com/qSHHIcnvJq — Jules Farquhar (@FarquharJules) July 16, 2019

A big snake was found in a toilet and then there were more snakes and I am very sorry. #WorldSnakeDay https://t.co/ePRaOQ2jFI pic.twitter.com/J6grc3F6jr — CNET (@CNET) July 16, 2019

And the real snake lovers who attempted at highlighting their beauty.

Because it’s #worldsnakeday and because snakes don’t get enough good press.. here’s another beauty. Centralian Carpet Python (Morelia bredli) from the Red Center of Aus #WildOz pic.twitter.com/SWPoOhSCxd — Alana de Laive (@alanadelaive) July 16, 2019

Ahhhh the best day of the year rolls around again! #WorldSnakeDay!! This is one of the more elusive Australian pythons, the Woma (Aspidites ramsayi).This one was found not far from Uluru, NT. There are plenty of reasons to visit that don’t include a disrespectful climb! pic.twitter.com/uvT9JTdJG1 — Chris Jolly (@cjollyNT) July 16, 2019

Then there were those who highlighted snake interactions with humans.

On #WorldSnakeDay we would like to introduce our newest team member, Tirari the Woma Python!Tirari likes to dig in the sand, is a fussy eater and her favourite colour is the red of the sand. Say hi to make her feel welcome! pic.twitter.com/0MHXXqVF6Y — Arid Recovery (@AridRecovery) July 16, 2019

And everything else about snakes as well.

We know about the snake that eats itself, but what about snakes that eat... other snakes? #WorldSnakeDay https://t.co/zcmr7aXsAZ pic.twitter.com/LLbzAs4HYO — CNET (@CNET) July 16, 2019

Scientists found a new venomous snake that can strike sideways and inject venom without even opening its mouth because hey, why not. #WorldSnakeDay https://t.co/eVl68QFZrk pic.twitter.com/qWXV6kx2Cs — CNET (@CNET) July 16, 2019

This snake has two heads and that's too many heads, if you ask me. #WorldSnakeDay https://t.co/T5ThMZ0XpA pic.twitter.com/cTid7eFblI — CNET (@CNET) July 16, 2019

A three-eyed snake was found in Australia, because it's Australia and we'd be disappointed if it wasn't something completely cooked. #WorldSnakeDay https://t.co/ei3uYnbhki pic.twitter.com/OIyjbzYaAH — CNET (@CNET) July 16, 2019

Notably, most species of snakes are nonvenomous and those that have venom use it primarily to kill and subdue prey rather than for self-defense.

Of all the snake bite stories that one hears of, one has to realise that snakes do not ordinarily prey on humans.

Unless startled or injured, most snakes prefer to avoid contact and will not attack humans.