Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
4-min read

Australians are Celebrating World Snake Day in a Sssspecial Way

According to studies, only about one-fourth of all snakes are venomous, and all of them would much rather avoid human contact if they could.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Australians are Celebrating World Snake Day in a Sssspecial Way
According to studies, only about one-fourth of all snakes are venomous, and all of them would much rather avoid human contact if they could.
Loading...

They are scaly, slithery, amazing and have a day dedicated just to them.

Though with obscure origins, wildlife enthusiasts the world over, celebrate World Snake Day with great passion.

The world celebrates its serpents on July 16, with enthusiasts often trying to create more awareness about the misinterpreted species.

According to studies, only about one-fourth of all snakes are venomous, and all of them would much rather avoid human contact if they could.

Maximum snake bite incidents occur when humans inadvertently step on or otherwise disturb the peaceful creatures.

Australia has about 110 land snake varieties and 32 sea snakes.

What makes it more intriguing is that Australia is the only country where the number of venomous snake species outnumbers the non-venomous ones.

For those living in the island continent, it is all about cohabiting with these serpents.

As the world celebrates Snake Day, here's looking into Australian way of life of going about living with nature and encountering snakes as surprise guests in your surroundings.

While a few people posted informative tidbits about blind snakes

There were a few who shared their snake stories as well.

And the real snake lovers who attempted at highlighting their beauty.

Then there were those who highlighted snake interactions with humans.

And everything else about snakes as well.

Notably, most species of snakes are nonvenomous and those that have venom use it primarily to kill and subdue prey rather than for self-defense.

Of all the snake bite stories that one hears of, one has to realise that snakes do not ordinarily prey on humans.

Unless startled or injured, most snakes prefer to avoid contact and will not attack humans.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram