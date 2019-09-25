Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Australia’s Capital City to Legalise Cannabis, Individuals Allowed to Grow Two Plants Each

Residents over 18 will now be able to possess 50 grams of dry cannabis or 150 grams of wet cannabis under this law.

IANS

Updated:September 25, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Australia’s Capital City to Legalise Cannabis, Individuals Allowed to Grow Two Plants Each
Residents over 18 will now be able to possess 50 grams of dry cannabis or 150 grams of wet cannabis under this law.
Loading...

The possession and cultivation of marijuana for recreational purposes will be legal in the Australian Capital Territory, whose parliament on Wednesday became the countrys first to pass a law to regulate its consumption and possession.

Residents over 18 will now be able to possess 50 grams of dry cannabis or 150 grams of wet cannabis under this law, proposed by Labor lawmaker Michael Petterson, reports Efe news.

Each individual is also allowed to grow two plants, while every house can have a maximum of four plants. Cultivating cannabis plants hydroponically will remain prohibited.

Under the law - which was approved with 10 votes in favour and seven against - supplying or sharing cannabis will remain an offence, as will driving with detectable levels.

The territory's health minister is yet to sign off on the bill, which will not take effect until January 31, 2020 and be reviewed within every three years.

Legal experts warn that the legislation may clash with the country's federal laws.

The Law Society of the capital territory said earlier this week that police would still be able to charge someone with cannabis possession under federal law.

Australia's federal government does not support legalizing the use of marijuana for recreational use although in 2016, Canberra's parliament approved the cultivation of cannabis for medical and scientific use.

That same year, Victoria state legalized the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes, followed by New South Wales as well as other jurisdictions, with the exception of the Northern Territory and South Australia.

In neighbouring New Zealand, where the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes is allowed, a binding referendum will be held in 2020 on the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram