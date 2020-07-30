Australia's ‘Forest’ is World's Tallest Living Giraffe, Makes New Guinness Record

A giraffe named Forest in Australia has hit headlines after the Guinness World Records gave the animal a special tag. It named Forest as the world's tallest living giraffe.

The 12-year-old giraffe stands at 18-foot, 8 inches. It lives in Australia Zoo, located in Queensland. Bindi Sue Irwin, whose family is the owner of the zoo, on Instagram spread the word, sharing pictures with Forest. She is the daughter of famous zookeeper and conservationist late Steve Irwin.

"Our sweetheart Forest has officially made it into the Guinness World Records for being the tallest living giraffe! We are so proud of our towering guy, he has such a wonderful heart," she wrote.

In one of the photos, Bindi can be seen posing with the giraffe, while the other image shows Forest standing behind the Guinness world record certificate. In the third picture, she is seen feeding the giraffe.

Australia Zoo receives more than 7,00,000 visitors every year. The animal was born in 2007 at Auckland Zoo in New Zealand. Forest was relocated to Australia Zoo when it was two, according to Guinness World Records.

Measuring his height was a complex task, stated Guinness World Records in an article. "Staff had to create a specially marked measuring pole and rig it close to a hay dispenser in the giraffe house," it informed.

The process of capturing videos and photos for assessing its height took several months.

Forest is the father of 12 calves that were born over the last decade. Its new baby is on the way.