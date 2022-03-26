Australia's Great Barrier Reef Hit by 6th Mass Bleaching Event Causing Severe Damage

Being the world’s largest coral reef system, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is known for its mesmerising marine life and picturesque tropical islands. But with rising sea temperatures due to global warming, these reefs are under a constant threat. Recently, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA) has confirmed that the reef has witnessed a sixth mass coral bleaching event. The news gets even more alarming as it is the first time that bleaching has occurred in a cooler La Nina year, reported The Guardian.

Coral bleaching occurs when the marine animals come under stress due to warmer sea temperatures. This causes corals to expel the algae living inside them that gives them vibrant colours and food.

Talking about the impact of changing climate on the sensitive corals, GBRMPA chief scientist, Dr David Wachenfeld told The Guardian, “The reef is about 1.5 degrees centrigade warmer than it was 150 years ago.” Wachenfeld added that such unprecedented events can be now expected as the weather is changing.

To assess the damage, aerial surveys were carried out using helicopters by the GBRMPA and Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS). It was found that all the four zones of the reef had experienced bleaching. “We can confirm that this is the fourth mass bleaching event since 2016,” said Wachenfeld.

According to DR Neal Cantin, who was part of the aerial survey team, extreme coral bleaching was observed around the shore between Whitsunday Islands to Cooktown. He said that bleaching on reefs along that stretch was found to be severe.

Cantin claimed that this year, the bleaching had impacted reefs in a wider area as compared to outbreaks in 2016 and 2017. He expressed concern over the mass bleaching in a La Nina year, and said that it indicates “increasing intensity of climate change and ocean warming.”

Further, Catin called for immediate action so that the reefs could be saved and highlighted that the severity of damage was alarming.

