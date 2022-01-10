Australia's Intimidating Field Set Against England in Epic Test is Photo Worth Framing

England’s tail wagged and wagged they did. If you have just tuned in on the Internet and casually scrolled past a cricket photo that looks straight out of a bait-y YouTube video thumbnail, you have been mistaken. After a 3-0 Ashes win, Australia closed in on making it 4-0 at the SCG on Sunday in a nail-biting Test and quite literally at that. During the final moments of the Fourth Test, where Australia needed only two wickets to bring home yet another sweeping victory, England’s 9,10,11 namely Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, and Jimmy Anderson held on to their nerves on Day 5. While Steve Smith managed to scalp Leach amid a roaring home crowd, it was an unorthodox field set during Nathan Lyon and Smith’s respective overs that pretty much became the poster for the SCG Test.

With an entire (almost) Australian unit planted in one frame with lone two English batters, the photo of the close-set fielders during the epic moments was circulated far and wide on social media.

Is pic ko itna kyun hype karre log… 1 2 wicket chiye… Run banne se rahe pure…Defend karke khelenge tail enders….Ab fielders thodi na boundaries pe lagaange Australia wale 😭😭 #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/yWC4ctQydo— Ayushi Gupta 🐾 (@Ayushiiikatweet) January 9, 2022

That moment when a classic move in Test cricket actually reminds you of a T20 master stroke! #Ashes #KKR #AmiKKR #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/D3XbMu83mf— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 9, 2022

How blessed are those who 'get' Test Cricket. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/mM7LFVJ8Oy— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 9, 2022

Those close fielders aren't covid safe they are so close." Anti-social distancing from Australia, #Ashes2021 pic.twitter.com/mBjw03gkRy— rujan⚡ (@imrujan_sk) January 9, 2022

As England were battling on the field, all-rounder Ben Stokes‘ reaction to the final tense moments had fans collectively go “same."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.