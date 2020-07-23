Australia's Qantas Airlines Bids Goodbye with Kangaroo in Sky as Last Boeing 747 Flies to Retirement

Qantas Airways Ltd’s last Boeing 747 jet said a special goodbye by drawing a kangaroo tail in the sky off the Australian coast as it began its final flight to retirement in the Mojave Desert on Wednesday, ending the model’s almost half a century of service at the carrier.

Owen Zupp, one of the six pilots on board the final flight, brought forward by several months because of the coronavirus pandemic, said he would reflect once his team had delivered the plane safely to the United States.

“Once that is done I think it will be a memory that we can look back on with great pride,” Zupp told Reuters. “It is significant not just for Qantas’ history but aviation.”

The gesture moved many who shared special goodbye messages for Quantas before it got docked in the airplane graveyard in Mojave.

Qantas’ final 747 is heading for the plane graveyard in the Mojave Desert, but not before drawing a kangaroo in the sky. This is the best thing you’ll see this morning. #Qantas pic.twitter.com/o2bH0Leicu — Craig Bratt (@craigybratt) July 22, 2020

Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce, who signed the plane before it took off from Sydney Airport, said the model had helped make international travel more affordable for Australians.

“It overcame the tyranny of distance that was and continued to be an issue for Australia,” he told a gathering in a hangar for the send-off.

Ironically, the reason for the plane’s early departure was also the reason for the small crowd of 150. Thousands had been expected to attend a farewell initially planned for the end of the year.

Qantas 747s carried more than 250 million people in almost half a century of service, including Queen Elizabeth II and every Australian Olympic team since 1984. Qantas was once the world’s only airline with an all 747 fleet.

Vincent Chu, 29, was among a crowd gathered near the airport to watch the plane leave: “I just wanted to give it a final send-off, so to speak.”

(With inputs from Reuters)