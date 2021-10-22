Australia's Tiny Outback Town Overwhelmed By Response To Free Land Offer

The authorities of Quilpie town in Queensland, Australia are overwhelmed to see over 250 inquiries in less than two weeks from around Australia and overseas after they offered free residential land in the outback town. In order to overcome the housing shortage in the town and increase employment, the Quilpie (Quill-Pea) Shire Council came up with the solution that people who would invest in a block of land, construct a house on it and live in it for at least six months are eligible for a grant upto $9,400 (around Rs 5.27 lakh).

According to official of Quilpie Shire Council people from Britain, India, Hong Kong and New Zealand have inquired about getting free land but to qualify for the grant a person must be an Australian citizen or its permanent resident.

As reported by ABC News, the council’s chief executive, Justin Hancock came up with the idea. Explaining the initiative, Hancock said, “If we could get five new families here, then that would be a massive success for us and the interest of people was a little overwhelming.”

Throughout the pandemic, the prices of real estate have increased across Australia. Cities like Sydney and Melbourne have forced residents to search for homes and lands in smaller towns. Many retirees and young families are looking to invest in Quilpie and everybody has their reasons.

Hancock mentioned that as lockdown is ending gradually so people are looking for spacious homes and the outback town of Quilpie has plenty of open wide spaces. The shire covers 68,000 square kilometers (26,000 square miles).

After the offer, a Quilpie local couple, the council employee Tom Hennessy, 23 and his 24-year-old school teacher fiancée, Tessa McDougall, cashed in on the two grants. They bought a block in the town in August.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.