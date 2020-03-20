Austria Pilot Scribbles 'Stay Home' Message on Flight Radar as World Grapples With COVID-19 Crisis

Coronavirus, which has claimed nearly 10,000 lives across the world, has created an environment of fear and panic. People across the globe are advised to practise self-quarantine in order to arrest the spread of COVID-19 which has spread to over 100 countries now.

In view of the growing number of cases globally, a pilot in Austria did some digital skywriting by leaving a “Stay Home” message on flight radar, reported website Flightradar24.

The pilot scribbled the message during his 24-minute flight after flying from Wiener Neustadt, an airport in Austria, about 50 miles south of Vienna.

Austria has reported over 1,800 cases of coronavirus as on March 19.

Several countries across the world have put travel restrictions and lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the deadly virus infection a pandemic.

COVID-19 has been taking a huge toll across Europe with Italy being the worst-hit in the continent. Italy reported over 450 deaths from the deadly virus on March 19. Coronavirus has infected over 35,000 people and claimed the lives of 3,405 peoplein Italy, outnumbering China's death toll.

The virus, which has infected more than two lakh people across the globe, has led huge economic losses. COVID-19 has also expanded its footprints in India with the country reporting over 200 cases of the deadly virus, claiming five lives.