Austrian Couple Orders Clothes Online, Receives 25,000 Ecstasy Pills Instead

You might have heard reports when people receive bricks in place of phones or defected items while ordering online. However, an Austrian couple was surprised when they received ecstasy pills. Roughly 25,000 of them.

As per reports, an Austrian couple, aged 58 and 59, bought some clothes on a Swedish website.

The couple, who lives in the Austrian city of Linz, about 200 kilometres west of Vienna, were shocked to receive 24,800 ecstasy pills along with a request for clothing they made online.

The couple immediately informed the local police of the finding.

As described by the local police, the middle-aged couple requested two clothes from a website in the Netherlands. They received two packages after a while; one contained the clothes they bought and another 24,800 pills of ecstasy. The ecstasy pills are estimated for a value in the black market of about 500,000 euros (approximately Rs 3.8 crore).

The police account informed, the couple accepted both packages, which were not related to each other, although he was surprised by the weight of one of them. While the woman believed that the pills were actually pink decorative stones, the husband soon suspected that this was some kind of drug.

They took the packet to the local police. Austrian agents then alerted Dutch security forces, who discovered that the package actually arrived by mistake in Austria and its original destination was an address from Scotland.

Eventually, the Scottish police arrested the person to whom the package was addressed. Meanwhile, Dutch agents are still investigating who sent the package from the Netherlands.

“This is a live investigation and enquiries are ongoing,” the National Crime Agency in the U.K. told CNN about the investigation.

