Austrian Man Hears Toilet Flushing on its Own, Finds Six-Foot Snake Inside

If someone hears the noise of the toilet flushing on its own in the middle of the night, it will certainly be scary. That’s exactly what happened to a man in Austria. The man lives in Breitenfurt which is near Austria’s capital Vienna. He was sleeping at his house when he suddenly heard the noise of the toilet flush. When he went to see what caused it, he could not believe his eyes and screamed out of fear. He found out that a large snake was behind the act.

For some time, his hands and feet went cold. He felt as if it was a scene from some horror movie. What happened was that his sleep got disturbed due to the sound and he went to check and found a six-feet-long snake in the toilet. Although he panicked, he immediately called the emergency service and informed them about the snake in his house, the Mirror reported.

When the firefighters reached the house, they found an Aesculapian snake. They somehow managed to take the reptile out of the toilet and left it in the jungle.

According to the rescue officials, the Aesculapian snake is common in Europe and grows up to 5 metres. How did the snake reach there? The fire officials believe that it reached there from in between two walls.

A few days ago, a snake was hiding on the toilet seat of a 65-year-old person in Austria. The snake bite the elderly person as soon as he sat on the seat.

