Austrian Town Changed Name to 'Fugging' to Avoid Mockery but Not Everyone is Happy

Last month, a small village in Austria had finally had enough mockery by English-speaking people over its name and had announced to officially change the village name to 'Fugging'. However, not everyone is happy with the news as is evident from recent acts of vandalism where the signboards with the village name have been changed back to their original name, which was a slang in English.

Located 260 km west of Vienna, the village was called 'Fucking' since what is believed to be the 11th century. However, the small town soon started attracting online fame and not in a good way. People driving past the village would click pictures beside the sign and post them on social media. Many English-speaking internet users have mocked the town name and its people without knowing the word’s meaning and importance.

This did not bode well for the 100 or so residents of the village and the municipal council decided in November that the place be called Fugging from the beginning of 2021, stated a report in The Guardian.

According to a Daily Mail report, several new signs were put up last week to usher in the new year with the new name. However, soon it was noticed that some vandal has used black spray paint to smear the new signs. They have altered the signs to write the old name back on the boards. The report said that the local police are currently investigating the damage and trying to dig for information about the perpetrators.

A German publication Krone mentioned that finding any clue is hard and no evidence about the vandals have been found thus far. Quoting a spokesman for the Upper Austria state police department, the report added that currently, the case sits at a dead end as no headway about the perpetrators is available to the police.

Fugging comes under the district of Tarsdorf and the place has seen an increase of signs being stolen in the last year. As per Krone, many “souvenir hunters” were caught by the police while they were trying to dismantle some of the signposts. Later, a man was even reported to have auctioned a signboard with the words ‘Fucking’ written on it for 2,499 euros on an online platform. The seller, however, insisted that the board was a specimen of “Austrian history” and was not an actual board that was stolen from the village.

Even after all this turmoil, it looks like the people of Fugging are not left at peace.