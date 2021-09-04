Austrian Woman Spends Rs 24 Lakh on Plastic Surgery To Get Barbie Doll Look

Several people in the world have different kinds of interests but there are only few out of these who can go up to any extent to fulfill their interests. Recently, the photos of an Austrian woman have gone viral on social media who wanted to look like a Barbie doll. The woman was so desperate that she spent lakhs of rupees on multiple surgeries to get her desired look.

The woman named Jessy Bunny was born in a rural area of Germany. Her parents used to ask her not to use a lot of makeup and lipstick. But she always liked to wear makeup and look beautiful since her childhood. In 2019 as soon as she came out of the school she decided to shift to Austria. Jessy loved getting ready like kids till this age. She spent around six lakh rupees of her father in breast enlargement surgery at the age of 18. This money was saved by her parents for her so that she could use it in the time of need.

However, Jessy does not have any regret about it that she used that money for plastic surgery. She says that she has started feeling more confident after the surgery. Jessy said that when she wanted to look like other girls her parents did not like it so she came to another place after school to be able to look like other girls. She added that she liked it when people noticed her after the breast surgery. After this she decided to look like Bimbo Barbie Doll.

“Now, I want to turn my body into a total Barbie doll body complete with extreme lips, extreme tits and an extreme ass,” said Jessy, reported the Sun .

To do this she got another breast enlargement surgery psending six lakh rupees in August 2020. Not just this she used Rs 6 lakh for lip filler, Rs 1.5 lakh for Botox, Rs 2 lakh for cheeks and chin and more than Rs 2 lakh for liposuction. Jessy now looks like the bimbo Barbie of an adult cartoon and wears clothes like that too. She has also started making adult videos on adult subscription sites.

