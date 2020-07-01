Author Dan Brown in Trouble as Ex-wife Accuses Him of Extra-marital Affairs, Hiding Finances

Author Dan Brown might be embroiled in a legal battle as his ex-wife Blythe Brown has filed a suit against him in New Hampshire. Blythe has alleged that Brown was in extramarital affairs at the time of their divorce.

She also alleged that Dan purchased gifts for the woman who is a horse trainer and also helped her financially with her business, the NewsWeek reported. The name of the woman has not been revealed.

"Dan has lived a proverbial life of lies for at least the past six years, seeming to be the epitome of a world-famous novelist leading a simple life in his home state of New Hampshire, while in reality he was something quite different," the filing said. "For years, Dan has secretly removed substantial funds from his and Blythe's hard-earned marital assets to conduct sordid, extra-marital affairs with women — one half his age — and to pursue a clandestine life."

The lawsuit alleges that Dan secretly wired money to his lover's business, without his wife's knowledge. Dan is also accused of filing false financial statements in the divorce process. Blythe has now asked the court to order Dan to provide a record of all of his assets from July 2018 onward.

However, Dan, the author of books like Da Vinci Code and Inferno, deied the accusations by his ex-wife and dubbed the lawsuit as "fictional" and "vindictive."

