Author Justine Musk, Elon's Ex, Claimed He Called Himself 'Alpha in Relationship'

Things have not been looking good for American billionaire Elon Musk ever since allegations of sexual assault against him came to light. A recent report by Business Insider claimed that Musk’s company, SpaceX, paid the woman $250,000 in severance in 2018 in exchange for her agreeing not to file a lawsuit over her claim that he sexually imposed himself on her. Twitter has now been deliberating on an article written by his first wife Justine Musk in 2010. The essay by Justine had made some serious allegations against Elon.

In her essay for Marie Claire, Justine, who is an author by profession, claimed that at their wedding reception, Elon told her, “I am the alpha in this relationship.” Justine wrote that at the time she shrugged it off but as time went on she learned that he was serious. Justine pointed out that Elon had grown up in the male-dominated culture of South Africa, and the will to compete and dominate that made him so successful in business did not shut off when he came home.

The author revealed that the vast economic imbalance between the two also started taking a toll on their relationship. Justine wrote, “Elon's judgement overruled mine, and he was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking. ‘I am your wife,’ I told him repeatedly, ‘not your employee.’” In response to this Justine said that Elon replied, “‘If you were my employee,’ he said just as often, ‘I would fire you.’”

The headline makes it seem like a salacious divorce story, but it's actually a story about a deeply misogynistic man engaging in prolonged emotional abuse of his partner — Becca Lewis (@beccalew) May 19, 2022

There were views both for and against the above take.

it’s been twelve years since I read that Marie Claire piece, and it was so visceral that I still creep myself out remembering the line “I’m the alpha in this relationship now.” And he whispered it in her ear at their wedding?! — Natasha (@ExtremeKnitwear) May 20, 2022

“The will to compete and dominate that made him so successful in business did not magically shut off when he came home.” https://t.co/KtcpJHTemw — John Clark (@JCNotes20) May 20, 2022

Wow I read the whole thing and that’s definitely not what I got. Not to mention, are you the type of person that believes everything you read at face value? — buy bauer beauty skincare on amazon (@jennifermbauer) May 20, 2022

Justine and Elon are parents to five sons, and in her essay, the author described how the businessman often nitpicked her appearance as he attended parties where models and rich friends flaunted their vanity. The author also wrote, “And no matter how many highlights I got, Elon pushed me to be blonder. ‘Go platinum,’ he kept saying, and I kept refusing.”

In his defence to the recent reports of hushing a sexual misconduct allegation, Elon had tweeted last week, “The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech.”

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

After divorcing Justine, Elon married English actress Talulah Riley. Elon and Talulah separated in 2016 after which he also dated Canadian singer Grimes with whom he shares two kids.

