Author Shares Photo of Personal Library With 4,000 Books, Netizens Call it 'Delightful Sight'

For reading addicts, there’s no sight sweeter than a shelf stacked with books running across the entire wall. Lahore-based author Awais Khan last weekend shared a picture of his massive book collection on Twitter. Awais’ bookshelf ran from one end of the wall to another and contained over 4,000 books, some of which were not pictured in the image shared by him. Author of ‘No Honour’, Awais shared the picture of his neatly stacked books in vertical and horizontal order and asked his followers to guess how many of the books he has actually read. The tweet received over 6.8k likes since it was shared and many users asked Awais to reveal the number of books that were actually opened and read by the author.

In the following tweet, the University of Durham graduate revealed that he has read over 2,000 books out of the 4,000 books he owns.

I counted my books this week. I now have over 4000 books (some are not pictured here). Guess how many I've actually read? pic.twitter.com/VQ0IN4ST3A— Awais Khan (@AwaisKhanAuthor) June 12, 2021

Thanks a lot for your wonderful messages. They mean the world to me. For those of you who are asking, I've read over 2000 books.— Awais Khan (@AwaisKhanAuthor) June 13, 2021

Netizens shared their reaction to the tweet in the comments section. One user wondered how much money Awais must have to cover an entire wall’s width with books. Replying to this comment, Awais revealed that he did not buy all the books in a day, rather he has been collecting them since he was six-years-old. The writer mentioned that it is a labour of love and his collection of books grew over the years.

How do u manage the discipline of reading ? I hv been trying to built this habit but didn’t succeed much — Mohsin Rais (@mohsinrais_mo) June 13, 2021

What a delightful sight. Buying a book is so addictive. The reading part will eventually happen— Sadia Khan (@SadiaKhan10) June 12, 2021

Since we are on it….here's my collection of about 4000 books….some stacked in three rows, some in two. pic.twitter.com/Eual5D7Tni— Sadiq Kazi (@sadiqkazi) June 13, 2021

This is Wow! ✨Being a PDF reader, I don’t know the delightfulness of hard copies. But this ambiance seems amazing.— Suraksha Dodai (@IamSuraksha) June 13, 2021

Another user wondered if there was any particular reason for the horizontal and vertical stacking of the books. Replying to this doubt, Awais wrote that the books are stacked in a way that does not let dust settle easily. Settling of dust on books leads to yellowing of the pages as well, mentioned the author.

Hi James, the books are stacked in a way that doesn't let dust settle easily and thus cause yellowing of the pages.— Awais Khan (@AwaisKhanAuthor) June 14, 2021

Awais’ tweet has certainly inspired a few bibliophiles who do not feel so guilty of not reading all the books they have collected but not read.

