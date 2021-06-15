CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#Euro2020#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Author Shares Photo of Personal Library With 4,000 Books, Netizens Call it 'Delightful Sight'
2-MIN READ

Author Shares Photo of Personal Library With 4,000 Books, Netizens Call it 'Delightful Sight'

Awais Khan also revealed that he has read over 2,000 books out of the 4,000 books he owns. (Credit: @AwaisKhanAuthor/Twitter)

Awais Khan also revealed that he has read over 2,000 books out of the 4,000 books he owns. (Credit: @AwaisKhanAuthor/Twitter)

The author of 'No Honour', Awais Khan shared the picture of his neatly stacked books in vertical and horizontal order and asked his followers to guess how many of the books he has actually read.

For reading addicts, there’s no sight sweeter than a shelf stacked with books running across the entire wall. Lahore-based author Awais Khan last weekend shared a picture of his massive book collection on Twitter. Awais’ bookshelf ran from one end of the wall to another and contained over 4,000 books, some of which were not pictured in the image shared by him. Author of ‘No Honour’, Awais shared the picture of his neatly stacked books in vertical and horizontal order and asked his followers to guess how many of the books he has actually read. The tweet received over 6.8k likes since it was shared and many users asked Awais to reveal the number of books that were actually opened and read by the author.

In the following tweet, the University of Durham graduate revealed that he has read over 2,000 books out of the 4,000 books he owns.

RELATED STORIES

Netizens shared their reaction to the tweet in the comments section. One user wondered how much money Awais must have to cover an entire wall’s width with books. Replying to this comment, Awais revealed that he did not buy all the books in a day, rather he has been collecting them since he was six-years-old. The writer mentioned that it is a labour of love and his collection of books grew over the years.

Another user wondered if there was any particular reason for the horizontal and vertical stacking of the books. Replying to this doubt, Awais wrote that the books are stacked in a way that does not let dust settle easily. Settling of dust on books leads to yellowing of the pages as well, mentioned the author.

Awais’ tweet has certainly inspired a few bibliophiles who do not feel so guilty of not reading all the books they have collected but not read.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 15, 2021, 16:53 IST