Authors at JK Rowling's Literary Agency Quit Over Company Refusing to Address Her Transphobia

Four authors who were signed to the same literary agency as Harry Potter author, J K Rowling, have quit the agency citing the company's refusal to address transphobia.

The authors, who were signed on to The Blair Partnership, in a public statement mentioned how they had invited agency to speak out, but that "they were unable to commit to any action that we thought was appropriate and meaningful."

The public statement also added how the trigger point for this was J K Rowling's recent controversy on Twitter, where she went on a transphobic rant about excluding trans-women from 'female' spaces.





The letter also added how "Affirmations to support LGBTQIA people as a whole need to be followed up by meaningful and impactful action, both internally and publicly. As LGBTQIA writers ourselves we feel strongly about having an agency that supports our rights at all avenues, and does not endorse views that go against our values and principles."

They also added an inclusive statement of solidarity, "Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. This is a particularly difficult time when it must sometimes feel like the world is closing in on you. We want you to know that you are not alone, that there are many people who will always stand by you and fight for you and that better times are coming."

The three authors named in the statement are Drew Davies, Fox Fisher and Ugla Stefanía Kristjönudóttir Jónsdóttir (Owl), and a fourth one who wanted to remain anonymous.

The agency in an email to CNN, replied to the departure of authors, as 'dissapointing,' and added that "We support the rights of all of our clients to express their thoughts and beliefs, and we believe in freedom of speech."

The letter about leaving the agency by the authors had also touched upon the topic of freedom of speech, "Freedom of speech can only be upheld if the structural inequalities that hinder equal opportunities for underrepresented groups are challenged and changed."

J K Rowling had become the subject of flak with many transpeople and activists calling her move regressive, with even the lead actors of the movie adaptation of her book, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson posting publicly on their disagreement with her views.

