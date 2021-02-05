Auto Driver Rewarded Rs 8,000 for Returning Bag Containing Rs 2.6 Lakh to Passenger in Bengaluru

Some incidents of kindness and honesty revive your faith in humanity and one such incident took place in Bengaluru when a 54-year-old autorickshaw driver returned a bag containing Rs 2.6 lakh to a passenger.The autorickshaw driver, Kumar D, was felicitated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Bengaluru, Sanjeev M Patil, for returning a bag carrying cash worth Rs 2.6 lakh to a passenger it belonged to, identified as Amit Kumar Pandey.

The driver, who hails from Anandpura near KR Puram,picked up Mumbai based Pandey from Cottonpet and dropped him near Eidgah ground in Chamarajpet.Kumar, who had driven off after dropping Pandey, was unaware of the bag in the seat and picked up another passenger who wanted to get dropped at Srinagar. The other passenger, while on her way,noticed the forgotten bag on the seat and notified Kumar about it.

Talking to the media, Kumar said that he realized that Pandey must have left in a hurry as he forgot his bag. Kumar first dropped the woman passenger at Srinagar and then went back to the spot where he had dropped off Pandey. Kumar remembered that Pandey had entered a shop, so he met with the shopkeeper and enquired about Pandey. The shopkeeper called Pandey and after a few minutes, Pandey arrived with police and Kumar returned the bag to him.

Chamarajpet police said that Pandey is a manager with a Mumbai-based photo frame works chain and visited Bengaluru to collect money from clients. An officer said that after collecting cash from different shops, Pandey kept the cash in a bag on Wednesday. Pandey had kept his belongings in one bag and cash in another,after which he hired Kumar’s auto in the morning. After reaching his destination, Pandey forgot to take the bag containing money with him, which he realized afterwards and headed straight to Chamarajpet police station.

Pandey was already at the police station when he received the phone call by the shopkeeper, informing about Kumar waiting for him at the shop. The police officer said that when they went to the shop with Pandey, they found Kumar waiting for them with the bag and asked Pandey to check his bag in front of them. After finding the cash intact, Pandey gave Kumar Rs 3,000 as reward for his honesty. Police brought both of them to the station and returned the bag to Pandey.

DCP Patil felicitated Kumar with Rs 8,000 for his act of honesty.