Auto Driver Saves Woman From Jumping in Front of Train in MP, Video Goes Viral

A video of a woman attempting to take her own life by standing on railway tracks has gone viral. The incident, which has been reported from somewhere in Madhya Pradesh shows the woman standing behind the railway crossing at first as she waits for the train. But the video, that has been shot by someone sitting in the auto behind shows that hearing the sound of the train, the woman, who is seen wearing a blue suit and a white dupatta covering her face, rushes forward and ducks inside the area between the two railway crossing points and stands on the tracks, waiting for the train to approach.

The auto driver loses no time to rush out towards the woman and pulls her back from the tracks.

The video was captioned that the woman was troubled due to not being able to get a job and thus wished to end her life. The user who shared the video also praised auto driver Mohsin for his quick thinking and bravery that managed to save the life of the woman. The video ends with many other people also gathering around the woman and trying to soothe her nerves after the incident.

The video was shared by a reporter who also said how ‘suicide is not a solution to any problem’.

नौकरी ना मिलने से परेशान युवती सुसाइड के इरादे से पटरी पर खड़ी हो गई. ट्रेन आती देख ऑटो ड्राइवर ने खींचकर बचाई जान. वीडियो हुआ वायरल. ऑटो चालक मोहसिन की सूझबूझ और दिलेरी को सलाम नोट: सुसाइड किसी समस्या का समाधान नहीं! pic.twitter.com/CZscsq1CX7 — Ravish Pal Singh (@ReporterRavish) September 28, 2021

Many applauded the auto driver for managing to save the woman’s life.

Back in July, a similar incident ended with a man losing both his legs in a bid to end his own life in Vijaywada, a report in TOI said. The youth attempted to take his own life near the Krishna Canal railway station n Guntur by lying on the rail tracks. By the time the loco pilot were able to stop the train, his legs were severed from his torso. He was given medical treatment as soon as possible but his legs could not be attached back.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

