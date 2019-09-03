Autralian Court Finds Vegan Woman's Bid to Sue Neighbours for Barbecue and Smoking 'Unreasonable'
The woman alleged that wafting smells of cigarettes and barbecues had caused "undue offence" to her in her home in the Perth suburb of Girrawheen.
Image for representation.
Fed up with her neighbours, an Australian woman tried take her neighbours all the way to the Supreme Court to sue them for cooking barbecues, smoking and children bouncing balls.
The Perth resident Cilla Carden claimed that their neighbours' activities, among them barbecuing and smoking, as well as their noisy children, breached residential laws, a BBC report stated.
She alleged that wafting smells of cigarettes and barbecues had caused "undue offence" to her in her home in the Perth suburb of Girrawheen, according to a Supreme Court of Western Australia judgement.
"They've put (the barbecue) there so I smell fish - all I can smell is fish," Carden, who is a vegan, told Australian media on Monday.
"I can't enjoy my backyard, I can't go out there," she added.
Carden sought legal orders to prevent the alleged nuisances from continuing.
A tribunal, and the state's highest court, has however, rejected her claims as unreasonable and lacking in evidence.
Her list of demands also included orders for a family living next door, and another neighbour, to reduce their patio lighting, silence their pets and to replace plants in the common garden.
Carden has challenged the tribunal's decision, adding that she planned on taking further legal action.
(with inputs from IANS)
