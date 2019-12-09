Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Avenger Superheroes Dancing to 'Disco Deewane' is a Crossover Karan Johar Appreciates

A video has been creating buzz on the Internet in which, a group of people dressed in their superhero costumes are shaking a leg to a 'Student of the Year' number.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 9, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
Avenger Superheroes Dancing to 'Disco Deewane' is a Crossover Karan Johar Appreciates
Screenshot from video uploaded by @BollywoodGandu / Twitter.

Avengers: Endgame released almost eight months ago but there is no end to discussions about the film and the characters. Fan theories keep popping up on social media, almost every second day, with every question being debated as if it’s the first time.

And when it comes to Indian fans, they definitely love the Avenger superheroes and also, are a big fan of Bollywood (duh!). Now, imagine this: your favourite superheroes swaying to a Bollywood dance number. Sounds straight outta a horror movie, right?

Well, this crazy idea is no longer just in the mind, but actually pulled off by a bunch of people dressed as Avengers. A video has been creating buzz on the Internet in which, a group of people dressed in their superhero costumes are shaking a leg to a Student of the Year number.

Karan Johar, the man behind the movie, could not stop himself from sharing this hilarious video, in which Spiderman, the Hulk, Deadpool, Captain America, Thanos and Black Panther are dancing to ‘Disco Deewane’ from the Bollywood film. In fact, one person in the troupe is wearing an Iron Man mask with Thor’s costume and cape for some unfathomable reasons.

The viral video, which has over 118 thousand views, has been shared on Twitter with the caption “If Karan Johar made Avengers”. After Karan himself retweeted the video, it garnered a lot of attention online. One user wrote, “Karan johar ki movie Mai anurag kakshyap ke movie costumes "bahut krantikari".

Another joked, “Why is thor wearing Ironman's mask and where is he ?”

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

