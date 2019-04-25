Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Avengers Endgame: 24x7 Screenings in India, Bookings Open for 3 AM Show

Avengers: Endgame is ringing cash registers at the Indian box office ahead of its release. Fans are so eager to see the superhero film that websites like BookMyShow crashed when the sale of tickets began.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 25, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
Avengers: Endgame is ringing cash registers at the Indian box office ahead of its release. Fans are so eager to see the superhero film that websites like BookMyShow crashed when the sale of tickets began. BookMyShow sold 18 tickets per second.

The movie is likely to be screened 24x7 in India, according to reports. At a number of malls in Mumbai, like PVR Market City in Kurla or INOX in Laserplex, Nariman Point, bookings for shows at 2.30 am or 3.00 am are already open and soon booking for post-midnight shows will be open throughout India.

According to Indian laws, no movie can be screened after midnight. However, it seems Avengers: Endgame will create a history, as according to a Bollywood Hungama report, a multiplex chain has already gotten permission to screen the movie after midnight all over India.

“The permission came through today and we were informed of the same verbally. The permission however is given only for Avengers: Endgame. We are now sitting down to chalk the programming for these post-midnight shows. However, as of now we are planning to have these shows only in A-tier cities and especially in IMAX and 4DX versions,” a source was quoted as saying.

Avengers: Endgame is being billed as an epic culmination of a decade-long journey which marvel fans that includes 22 movies.

The superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is the sequel to 2012's The Avengers, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, and the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.
