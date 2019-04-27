English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Fan? Drop Everything and Google 'Thanos' For a Cool Easter Egg
The hype around 'Avengers: Endgame' is real and Google has stepped up its game to add an easter egg to the craze as millions witness the Marvel superhero's final chapter
The hype around 'Avengers: Endgame' is real and Google has stepped up its game to add an easter egg to the craze as millions witness the Marvel superhero's final chapter
Loading...
Don't worry, no spoilers here.
The hype around Avengers: Endgame is real and Google has stepped up its game to add an easter egg to the craze as millions witness the Marvel superhero's final chapter on Friday.
Here's what you have to do:
Simply type "Thanos" in your Google search bar and wait for the search engine to decimate everything on the screen - just how Thanos likes it.
Thanos, one of the most powerful villains in the Marvel Universe, who has clashed with the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, will proceed to destroy the search results that show up after you Google Thanos.
This is how it works:
Once you Google "Thanos", the super villain's Infinity stone-studded gauntlet will appear on the right corner of your computer screen.
Click on the Inifnity gauntlet, and Google will proceed with an animation of Infinity Gauntlet snapping its fingers.
What happens next?
You'll see the Google search results disintegrating into dust one by one. From Wikipedia entry, to the list of actors in the Avengers: Endgame to its IMDb page - nothing will survive Thanos' snap.
The number of Google search results, too, will plummet instantly, snapping away half of it.
But there's some good news. You can reverse the snapping and destruction caused by Thanos. Click on the gauntlet again and all your search results will be restored.
This cool Google easter egg was shared by a Twitter user.
Marvel fans were left in awe.
As some users pointed out, the Google Thanos trick works only on select browsers. One being Google Chrome.
Mr search engine, I don't feel so good...
The hype around Avengers: Endgame is real and Google has stepped up its game to add an easter egg to the craze as millions witness the Marvel superhero's final chapter on Friday.
Here's what you have to do:
Simply type "Thanos" in your Google search bar and wait for the search engine to decimate everything on the screen - just how Thanos likes it.
Thanos, one of the most powerful villains in the Marvel Universe, who has clashed with the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, will proceed to destroy the search results that show up after you Google Thanos.
This is how it works:
Once you Google "Thanos", the super villain's Infinity stone-studded gauntlet will appear on the right corner of your computer screen.
Click on the Inifnity gauntlet, and Google will proceed with an animation of Infinity Gauntlet snapping its fingers.
What happens next?
You'll see the Google search results disintegrating into dust one by one. From Wikipedia entry, to the list of actors in the Avengers: Endgame to its IMDb page - nothing will survive Thanos' snap.
The number of Google search results, too, will plummet instantly, snapping away half of it.
But there's some good news. You can reverse the snapping and destruction caused by Thanos. Click on the gauntlet again and all your search results will be restored.
This cool Google easter egg was shared by a Twitter user.
Do a google search for Thanos
Click the infinity gauntlet
Search results: Mr search engine, I don't feel so good..#ENDGAME #Thanos pic.twitter.com/FM6rxk5h7l
— Albert Aydin (@albertaydin) April 24, 2019
Marvel fans were left in awe.
This is awesome!!!😍
— σиєиєωвєαт (@OneNewBeat) April 25, 2019
Slick
— David “Link In Bio” Teicher (@Aerocles) April 24, 2019
If u click again on the gauntlet , everything will get restored using time stone , first it will be green in color then it will get back to it's original color
— manoj bhargav (@manojbhargav196) April 26, 2019
As some users pointed out, the Google Thanos trick works only on select browsers. One being Google Chrome.
Not getting this for some reason. Did you do anything?
— Carli Velocci (@velocciraptor) April 24, 2019
Mr search engine, I don't feel so good...
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jawed Habib Reacts To Memes Of Politicians Sporting New Hairstyles
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Jawed Habib Reacts To Memes Of Politicians Sporting New Hairstyles
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame is the Catharsis Black Widow was Waiting for All These Years
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni Misses MI Clash Due to Fever
- Dabangg 3 to Release on December 20, Set to Clash with Brahmastra
- A Fan's Thank You Letter to Avengers Endgame Directors, Joe and Anthony Russo
- Parrot 'Arrested' For Alerting its Drug-Dealing Owners of Police Raid in Brazil
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results