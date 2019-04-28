Avengers: Endgame Fans in Hong Kong Beat up Man for Revealing Spoiler Outside Theatre

Man beaten up for revealing Avenger: Endgame spoilers pic.twitter.com/VElGEPPZ1F — Jαωαdヾ♡ (@JawadOfficial0) April 27, 2019

I'm gonna go out on a limb and say he deserved it.https://t.co/D6hmMejHw3 — Oisín Tormey (@DatTormeyFela) April 27, 2019

A man was beaten up in Hong Kong after standing outside a cinema and shouting out spoilers to Avengers: Endgame. People are not playing when it comes to Endgame. — Rofhiwa (@Rofhiwa_CFC) April 27, 2019

Some guy in Hong Kong decided to shout Endgame spoilers outside the cinema and people rushed and beat him. That's what some of you deserve — Upper Iweka Iron Man (@Ikem_Legend) April 27, 2019

#DontSpoilTheEndgame This is a movie experience and taking away that experience from people who have invested in this 11 year and 22 film journey is theft. (This person wasn't beaten that badly....his t-shirt is still white without any blood stains) https://t.co/NNv7pqG7Et — Devil Comics (@devilcomics) April 27, 2019

IRL Spoiler Alert:



If you spoil #AvengersEndame #AvengersEndGamespoilers you best pre-alert an ambulance to your location.



Man in Hong Kong reportedly beaten up outside cinema for leaking Avengers: Endgame spoilers, Asia News - AsiaOne https://t.co/6V6KQ66mGE — TommyJ (@ResistMonsters) April 26, 2019

https://t.co/Bvldt4E2An



I get spoilers are annoying but come on. What's the point of violence over it? — Simeone Miller (@SimiMiller007) April 27, 2019

Okay, maybe NOW anti-spoiler paranoia has gone too far.#AvengersEndgamehttps://t.co/lmIxtsH4Ai — Darren Mooney (@Darren_Mooney) April 26, 2019

Ever since Avengers: Endgame released to packed audiences in movie theaters across the world, fans who are still to watch the film are doing their best to avoid the many spoilers on the internet and social media. In fact, impassioned fans have made it a point to call out anyone who posts a spoiler on and offline, putting up boards and signage to proclaim certain areas as 'spoiler-free zone".In fact, Russo Brothers, the directors of the film, even wrote an emotional open letter to fans, requesting them to not spill spoilers and let fans enjoy the film in peace. The stakes are simply too high with endgame, the finale in Marvel's eleven-years-long Avengers franchise.However, one 'spoil'sport in Hong Kong found out the hard way that fans just how serious some fans were about the "no-spoilers" rule. As news of the film's first screenings across the world made their way to feeds, another story went viral.As per a report in AsiaOne, a man reportedly gave spoilers to the film while waiting in queue to enter a movie theater screening the film in Hong Kong. The man was allegedly brutally beaten up after angry fans attacked him, leaving him injured. Images of the beaten up man sitting outside the movie theater in Causeway Bay have since gone viral on the internet.Despite his seemingly beat up condition, the man failed to find much sympathy on the internet with many claiming that the man should have seen it coming.However, some people tried to be the voice of reason, stating while spoilers were annoying, resorting to violence was hardly the solution.Is it possible that the action-packed superhero film may just be influencing its fans to act out in ways that civilised humans were not supposed to? Maybe after saving the multiverse, the Avengers could do well to give the residents of Planet Earth some lessons in bonhomie and good manners.