Avengers: Endgame Fans in Hong Kong Beat up Man for Revealing Spoiler Outside Theatre
Are some fans taking the spoiler paranoia too far?
Image source: Twitter
In fact, Russo Brothers, the directors of the film, even wrote an emotional open letter to fans, requesting them to not spill spoilers and let fans enjoy the film in peace. The stakes are simply too high with endgame, the finale in Marvel's eleven-years-long Avengers franchise.
However, one 'spoil'sport in Hong Kong found out the hard way that fans just how serious some fans were about the "no-spoilers" rule. As news of the film's first screenings across the world made their way to feeds, another story went viral.
As per a report in AsiaOne, a man reportedly gave spoilers to the film while waiting in queue to enter a movie theater screening the film in Hong Kong. The man was allegedly brutally beaten up after angry fans attacked him, leaving him injured. Images of the beaten up man sitting outside the movie theater in Causeway Bay have since gone viral on the internet.
Man beaten up for revealing Avenger: Endgame spoilers pic.twitter.com/VElGEPPZ1F— Jαωαdヾ♡ (@JawadOfficial0) April 27, 2019
Despite his seemingly beat up condition, the man failed to find much sympathy on the internet with many claiming that the man should have seen it coming.
I'm gonna go out on a limb and say he deserved it.https://t.co/D6hmMejHw3— Oisín Tormey (@DatTormeyFela) April 27, 2019
A man was beaten up in Hong Kong after standing outside a cinema and shouting out spoilers to Avengers: Endgame. People are not playing when it comes to Endgame.— Rofhiwa (@Rofhiwa_CFC) April 27, 2019
Sorry. Dude had it coming. https://t.co/RENkk7Peis— Richard O'Sullivan (@RichardOSully) April 27, 2019
Some guy in Hong Kong decided to shout Endgame spoilers outside the cinema and people rushed and beat him. That's what some of you deserve— Upper Iweka Iron Man (@Ikem_Legend) April 27, 2019
#DontSpoilTheEndgame This is a movie experience and taking away that experience from people who have invested in this 11 year and 22 film journey is theft. (This person wasn't beaten that badly....his t-shirt is still white without any blood stains) https://t.co/NNv7pqG7Et— Devil Comics (@devilcomics) April 27, 2019
IRL Spoiler Alert:— TommyJ (@ResistMonsters) April 26, 2019
If you spoil #AvengersEndame #AvengersEndGamespoilers you best pre-alert an ambulance to your location.
Man in Hong Kong reportedly beaten up outside cinema for leaking Avengers: Endgame spoilers, Asia News - AsiaOne https://t.co/6V6KQ66mGE
However, some people tried to be the voice of reason, stating while spoilers were annoying, resorting to violence was hardly the solution.
https://t.co/Bvldt4E2An— Simeone Miller (@SimiMiller007) April 27, 2019
I get spoilers are annoying but come on. What's the point of violence over it?
Okay, maybe NOW anti-spoiler paranoia has gone too far.#AvengersEndgamehttps://t.co/lmIxtsH4Ai— Darren Mooney (@Darren_Mooney) April 26, 2019
Is it possible that the action-packed superhero film may just be influencing its fans to act out in ways that civilised humans were not supposed to? Maybe after saving the multiverse, the Avengers could do well to give the residents of Planet Earth some lessons in bonhomie and good manners.
