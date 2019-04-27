IPL 2019: Avengers Endgame Isn't the Only thing You Watched in Other 'Dimension'. Ask Ambati Rayudu.
Marvel Universe's last chapter shares something in common with Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu. No, really.
Screenshot from video posted by IPL. (www.iplt20.com)
But the last chapter of the Marvel Universe somehow shares something in common with Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu. No, really.
The 33-year-old cricketer was axed from the World Cup squad and Vijay Shankar was instead chosen ahead of Rayudu, with the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad noting that the all-rounder was a “three-dimensional” option.
The "3D" remark was picked up by social media, who responded with memes and mockery, in favour of the cricketer.
Not one to stay mum, Rayudu, too, took sly jibes for being left out by throwing some serious shade at the selector's statement.
Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋..— Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019
But why are we talking about dimensions, you ask?
On Friday, Rayudu donned the wicket-keeper's gloves for Chennai Super Kings as Mahendra Singh Dhoni was left out after falling ill.
Watching him take up the role of wicket-keeping, IPL fans couldn't stop themselves from poking fun at BCCI at Rayudu's expense.
Rayudu has donned the gloves in the absence of Dhoni....added another Dimension to his game. 😇 #CSKvMI #IPL— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 26, 2019
Ambati Rayudu picking up another dimension. #cskvmi— Karan Sejpal (@BaachaBaachi) April 26, 2019
Ambati Rayudu 🕶️ keeping wickets.— CSK GauthaM 💛 (@GauthalVl) April 26, 2019
Damn, this guy is also 3-dimensional da MSK Prasad! #CSKvMI
Today Watched rayudu innings With 3D Glasses felt wickets tried to fall on me#CSKvMI— Captain (@Virat4everr) April 26, 2019
He can open the batting...— Anupam 🏏 (@Anupam183) April 26, 2019
He can bat in the middle-order...
He can keep the wickets too...
Mr Team Selector, AMBATI RAYUDU is also a '3D' players 😁#IPL2019 #CSKvMI
Rayudu is 4Dimensional , he can bat,bowl,field and keep wickets. @bhogleharsha @BCCI #MIvsCSK— lokeshkumar (@lokesh_lkr) April 26, 2019
Rayudu proved he is a 4D player today by keeping wickets for CSK. #IPL @ChennaiIPL @IPL @BCCI— Aswin Karthik P (@zaskap) April 26, 2019
Hope Rayudu uses the 3D glasses while keeping wickets tonight.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 26, 2019
To be a three dimensional player, Ambati Rayudu has started keeping wickets again.#CSKvMI #IPL2019— Chowkidar Fagun Saraiya (@fagun07) April 26, 2019
Ambati Rayudu keeping wickets 4th Dimension???— Mufaddal Motiwala (@mufaddalmm) April 26, 2019
Hahaha!!#MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/hGUqjRtbvL
Ambati rayudu is showing his 3D effect as well Batting, Fielding, now keeping ICC has banned his bowling unless he have 4D effect Take that MSK #CSKvMI— Ankit Pandey (@Cricket_Ankit) April 26, 2019
The match, however, didn't go in favour of Dhoni-less CSK.
A solid half-century from Rohit Sharma complimented by a four-wicket haul from Lasith Malinga saw Mumbai Indians hand Chennai Super Kings their largest IPL defeat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Chasing 156 to win, CSK could only manage 109 before being dismissed as MI took wickets at regular intervals to ensure the result never really seemed in doubt.
Also Watch
-
Jawed Habib Reacts To Memes Of Politicians Sporting New Hairstyles
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame is the Catharsis Black Widow was Waiting for All These Years
- Shruti Haasan's Boyfriend Michael Corsale Announces Their Breakup, Shares Emotional Post
- Mystery Over Kim Jong Un’s Mercedes Armored Limousines, Daimler Says No Deal with North Korea
- This Teacher's Avengers Endgame Spoiler Warning to Students is Breaking the Internet
- Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi’s Luxury Cars Auctioned at Rs 3.29 Crore, Says Enforcement Directorate
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s