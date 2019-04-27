Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

IPL 2019: Avengers Endgame Isn't the Only thing You Watched in Other 'Dimension'. Ask Ambati Rayudu.

Marvel Universe's last chapter shares something in common with Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu. No, really.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
IPL 2019: Avengers Endgame Isn't the Only thing You Watched in Other 'Dimension'. Ask Ambati Rayudu.
Screenshot from video posted by IPL. (www.iplt20.com)
Loading...
2D, 3D, 3D 4DX, IMAX 3D. That is how many dimensions you can watch Avengers: Endgame in, given you're in India.

But the last chapter of the Marvel Universe somehow shares something in common with Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu. No, really.

The 33-year-old cricketer was axed from the World Cup squad and Vijay Shankar was instead chosen ahead of Rayudu, with the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad noting that the all-rounder was a “three-dimensional” option.

The "3D" remark was picked up by social media, who responded with memes and mockery, in favour of the cricketer.

Not one to stay mum, Rayudu, too, took sly jibes for being left out by throwing some serious shade at the selector's statement.




But why are we talking about dimensions, you ask?

On Friday, Rayudu donned the wicket-keeper's gloves for Chennai Super Kings as Mahendra Singh Dhoni was left out after falling ill.

Watching him take up the role of wicket-keeping, IPL fans couldn't stop themselves from poking fun at BCCI at Rayudu's expense.


































The match, however, didn't go in favour of Dhoni-less CSK.

A solid half-century from Rohit Sharma complimented by a four-wicket haul from Lasith Malinga saw Mumbai Indians hand Chennai Super Kings their largest IPL defeat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chasing 156 to win, CSK could only manage 109 before being dismissed as MI took wickets at regular intervals to ensure the result never really seemed in doubt.
