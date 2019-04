Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋.. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019

Rayudu has donned the gloves in the absence of Dhoni....added another Dimension to his game. 😇 #CSKvMI #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 26, 2019

Ambati Rayudu picking up another dimension. #cskvmi — Karan Sejpal (@BaachaBaachi) April 26, 2019

Ambati Rayudu 🕶️ keeping wickets.



Damn, this guy is also 3-dimensional da MSK Prasad! #CSKvMI — CSK GauthaM 💛 (@GauthalVl) April 26, 2019

Today Watched rayudu innings With 3D Glasses felt wickets tried to fall on me#CSKvMI — Captain (@Virat4everr) April 26, 2019

He can open the batting...

He can bat in the middle-order...

He can keep the wickets too...



Mr Team Selector, AMBATI RAYUDU is also a '3D' players 😁#IPL2019 #CSKvMI — Anupam 🏏 (@Anupam183) April 26, 2019

Rayudu proved he is a 4D player today by keeping wickets for CSK. #IPL @ChennaiIPL @IPL @BCCI — Aswin Karthik P (@zaskap) April 26, 2019

Hope Rayudu uses the 3D glasses while keeping wickets tonight. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 26, 2019

To be a three dimensional player, Ambati Rayudu has started keeping wickets again.#CSKvMI #IPL2019 — Chowkidar Fagun Saraiya (@fagun07) April 26, 2019

Ambati rayudu is showing his 3D effect as well Batting, Fielding, now keeping ICC has banned his bowling unless he have 4D effect Take that MSK #CSKvMI — Ankit Pandey (@Cricket_Ankit) April 26, 2019

2D, 3D, 3D 4DX, IMAX 3D. That is how many dimensions you can watch Avengers: Endgame in, given you're in India.But the last chapter of the Marvel Universe somehow shares something in common with Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu. No, really.The 33-year-old cricketer was axed from the World Cup squad and Vijay Shankar was instead chosen ahead of Rayudu, with the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad noting that the all-rounder was a “three-dimensional” option.The "3D" remark was picked up by social media, who responded with memes and mockery , in favour of the cricketer.Not one to stay mum, Rayudu, too, took sly jibes for being left out by throwing some serious shade at the selector's statement.But why are we talking about dimensions, you ask?On Friday, Rayudu donned the wicket-keeper's gloves for Chennai Super Kings as Mahendra Singh Dhoni was left out after falling ill.Watching him take up the role of wicket-keeping, IPL fans couldn't stop themselves from poking fun at BCCI at Rayudu's expense.The match, however, didn't go in favour of Dhoni-less CSK.A solid half-century from Rohit Sharma complimented by a four-wicket haul from Lasith Malinga saw Mumbai Indians hand Chennai Super Kings their largest IPL defeat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.Chasing 156 to win, CSK could only manage 109 before being dismissed as MI took wickets at regular intervals to ensure the result never really seemed in doubt.