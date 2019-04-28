Avengers: Endgame Nail Art is the Best Fashion Trend of 2019
Nail art seems to be the latest canvas for artists to express their talents. And fans of the MCU are enthusiastic enough to adopt any trend that lets them act out their fan fantasies.
Pop Avengers-themed nail art | Image credit: Twitter
As Avengers: Endgame hit big screens across the world, fans flocked to film theatres and multiplexes in droves, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars for one last time. People paid for overpriced tickets, stood in queues at odd hours to manage to catch the first show.
But even if they are not inside a movie theatre, you can still support the Avengers and show your love for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just put them on your nails!
If you don't understand what we are talking about, two words: Nail art.
Nail art seems to be the latest canvas for artists to express their talents. And fans of the MCU seem enthusiastic enough to take to any new fad that lets them act out their fan fantasies.
With the release of Endgame, nail salons seem to be have been having a busy time of it, what with several customers demanding Avengers manicures.
From Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk and others to even their weapons of choice, not much missed the little tips of fans' fingers.
Look at my #AvangersEndgame nails #ironman #Thor #Hulk #CaptainAmerica #InfinityGauntlet #InfinityStones @MarkRuffalo @ChrisEvans @chrishemsworth @MileyCyrus @brielarson @Iron_Man @thorofficial @MarvelStudios @TomHolland1996 @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/lU6e4SYizt— Jorjah-Kourtney (@jorjahkourtney) April 24, 2019
Right, let’s use this morning’s Marvel mani revisit to Hulk Smash our way through our morning workout!https://t.co/93v4DvHKEQ pic.twitter.com/F4QPDU5ut8— Chrissie (@Plus10Kapow) April 25, 2019
While some got intricate patterns painted on their nails such as this woman who got a comic book layout on her nails:
Of COURSE I matched my manicure to my vintage Marvel comic book skirt for AVENGERS: ENDGAME. (It was so good!!!! #DontSpoilTheEndgame) pic.twitter.com/AwIkDNEF79— Novel Novice (@NovelNovice) April 27, 2019
Others went with simpler motifs such as Captain America's shield or Thor's hammer.
I'd like to intriduce Captain's shield on my nail to those who spread spoilers regarding the #endgame #donotspoiltheendgame #manicure pic.twitter.com/IlrDzfbjiX— Victoria Sakhno (@VictoriaSakhno) April 26, 2019
Avenge the Fallen.#AvengersEndgame #AvengersEndgameNails #Nails #NailArt #Whateverittakes #DontSpoilEndgame #StarLord #Groot #Drax #DoctorStrange #Vision #BlackPanther #AvengersLogo #SpiderMan #Loki #ScarletWitch #TheWasp #NickFury #DisneyNails #Disney #Marvel #UpdateMagic pic.twitter.com/RTzdQtXsDz— Update: Magic (@UpdateMagic) April 25, 2019
Whatever it takes...#Avengers #Endgame #marvel pic.twitter.com/VzoHI15kbR— Tales of Nails (@tales_of_nails) April 25, 2019
In fact, some fans who could not manage to deck up their nails with elaborate outlays simply chose to match their nails to the colour of the last Avengers film - a deep, smoky violet that has been part of all the film's posters and promotions.
I also did my best to match my nails to the colours of the posters in honour of the occasion. Because. You know. Nerd #endgame #avengers #marvel pic.twitter.com/nZBAJwolTO— Kitty Kitster (@DXKitty17) April 26, 2019
People simply went nuts!
Never did share my #AvengersEndgame nails in a bit more detail! Turns out that #WhateverItTakes was four different nail polishes and three hours of my life #NailChat pic.twitter.com/FyJsoOIRqz— Dr Suze Kundu (@FunSizeSuze) April 27, 2019
In the #endgame now with #nails for #AvengersEndgame with @spooloflies@soupkills and friends I don't know accounts for. (Left hand: #Thor, #CaptainMarvel, #IronMan, #BlackPanther. Right hand: #Hulk, #BlackWidow, #CaptainAmerica, #TheFalcon) pic.twitter.com/zuTtRY0dPz— Sasha Geist (@SashaGeist) April 25, 2019
@Marvel’s The #Avengers inspired #nails for #AvengersEngame #nailart #naildesigns #naildesign #nailsonfleek #nailpolish #manicure #Endgame pic.twitter.com/iAtJJbAr1R— Cassidy‘s Nails (@cassidys_nails) April 25, 2019
Had to do #Thor and #Loki nails for #AvengersEngame tomorrow pic.twitter.com/4GWiB3aPx4— Grace (@GraceLovesNF) April 25, 2019
Hi, I have an #AvengersEndgame manicure that contains zero spoilers. #DontSpoilAvengersEndgame #DontSpoilTheEndgame #Avengers #Endgame pic.twitter.com/JiPFar9RnD— Lorraine Cink (@lorrainecink) April 25, 2019
The final serving of the Avengers saga is expected to reveal answers to questiona that fans have been seeking since 2012 when first Avengers film was released. Many who haven't yet watched the film are waiting with bated breath and fingers crossed, hoping their favourite heroes survive the final battle.
If you have not yet caught Avengers: Endgame at a multiplex near you yet, don't despair. These photos of amazing fan nail art will surely keep you immersed until the time you can!
Also Watch
-
Jawed Habib Reacts To Memes Of Politicians Sporting New Hairstyles
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- CoA Look at Bigger Role for Dravid, to Invite Applications for NCA Head Coach
- IPL 2019 | Russell Slams KKR for 'Bad Decisions', Says Team Atmosphere 'Not Healthy'
- Bad Weather Responsible for Maximum Flight Diversions in India, Delhi Airport Tops the List
- Childhood Memories Helped Tessa Thompson's Performance in Little Woods
- Is Delhi Govt Doing Enough to Protect its Doctors from Disgruntled Kin of Patients?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s