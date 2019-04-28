Avengers: Endgame Nail Art is the Best Fashion Trend of 2019

Right, let’s use this morning’s Marvel mani revisit to Hulk Smash our way through our morning workout!https://t.co/93v4DvHKEQ pic.twitter.com/F4QPDU5ut8 — Chrissie (@Plus10Kapow) April 25, 2019

Of COURSE I matched my manicure to my vintage Marvel comic book skirt for AVENGERS: ENDGAME. (It was so good!!!! #DontSpoilTheEndgame) pic.twitter.com/AwIkDNEF79 — Novel Novice (@NovelNovice) April 27, 2019

I'd like to intriduce Captain's shield on my nail to those who spread spoilers regarding the #endgame #donotspoiltheendgame #manicure pic.twitter.com/IlrDzfbjiX — Victoria Sakhno (@VictoriaSakhno) April 26, 2019

I also did my best to match my nails to the colours of the posters in honour of the occasion. Because. You know. Nerd #endgame #avengers #marvel pic.twitter.com/nZBAJwolTO — Kitty Kitster (@DXKitty17) April 26, 2019

Never did share my #AvengersEndgame nails in a bit more detail! Turns out that #WhateverItTakes was four different nail polishes and three hours of my life #NailChat pic.twitter.com/FyJsoOIRqz — Dr Suze Kundu (@FunSizeSuze) April 27, 2019

T-shirts and water bottles are passe. Fans are always looking for new ways to incorporate messages and symbols from their favourite films and pop culture obsessions on "merch". However, the Avengers: Endgame release saw a new kinds of product placement - on the dainty nails of patrons!As Avengers: Endgame hit big screens across the world, fans flocked to film theatres and multiplexes in droves, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars for one last time. People paid for overpriced tickets, stood in queues at odd hours to manage to catch the first show.But even if they are not inside a movie theatre, you can still support the Avengers and show your love for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just put them on your nails!If you don't understand what we are talking about, two words: Nail art.Nail art seems to be the latest canvas for artists to express their talents. And fans of the MCU seem enthusiastic enough to take to any new fad that lets them act out their fan fantasies.With the release of Endgame, nail salons seem to be have been having a busy time of it, what with several customers demanding Avengers manicures.From Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk and others to even their weapons of choice, not much missed the little tips of fans' fingers.While some got intricate patterns painted on their nails such as this woman who got a comic book layout on her nails:Others went with simpler motifs such as Captain America's shield or Thor's hammer.In fact, some fans who could not manage to deck up their nails with elaborate outlays simply chose to match their nails to the colour of the last Avengers film - a deep, smoky violet that has been part of all the film's posters and promotions.People simply went nuts!The final serving of the Avengers saga is expected to reveal answers to questiona that fans have been seeking since 2012 when first Avengers film was released. Many who haven't yet watched the film are waiting with bated breath and fingers crossed, hoping their favourite heroes survive the final battle.If you have not yet caught Avengers: Endgame at a multiplex near you yet, don't despair. These photos of amazing fan nail art will surely keep you immersed until the time you can!