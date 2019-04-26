Avengers: Endgame Spoilers are Flooding the Internet, Here are 5 Ways to Avoid Leaks

The internet can be a pretty dark place if it wants to be, and for those die-hard Marvel fans desperately trying to avoid spoilers, social media can be the worst place to be today. Imagine scrolling through your news feed and coming across a crucial spoiler put up by an insensitive fan who probably doesn't realise that he or she's ruining the experience for others! Doesn't that make your blood boil?THIS IS IT, and unfortunately, it marks the end of an era. For those of you who managed to catch the first-day-first-show, you're tremendously lucky. However, for some of us who can't afford to miss work or classes, we have to wait for the weekend to see what happens to Thanos and to find out what we've been waiting for with bated breaths - who survives Thanos' snap.Don't worry, we have you covered. Here are 5 ridiculously easy ways of avoiding spoilers on the internet, without having to shut yourself off from the rest of the world:This Twitter feature is a god-send. Basically, you can mute a few specific keywords on Twitter and the platform won't show you any posts related to it. So, all you have to do is visit the "content preferences" section in your profile, and specify the words you want to mute. And voila, your news feed will be filtering all Avengers tweets till you want to steer clear of them.Unfortunately, Facebook doesn't really have such a handy feature. However, if you're a part of numerous Avengers and Marvel groups, we request you to snooze them till you actually watch the movie. That way, you won't be getting annoying spoiler-filled notifications at least!Here's the thing. You could be harmlessly swiping through one Insta story after the other and BAM! Someone might have put up a spoiler which you can't unsee. The world won't come crashing down if you don't watch Instagram stories or don't open Snapchat for a couple of days!We can't repeat this enough. You need to check yourself before you obsessively pour through comment sections. Even if it's a seemingly harmless post, trolls could have flooded comment sections with spoilers. Stay away!In the upcoming days, several YouTube stars are going to be reviewing Avengers: Endgame. And we all know what a "detailed review" usually means. You can't really blame them, but you can make it a point to avoid YouTube suggestions the moment you see Avengers in the title. We know how hard it is going to be to not click on them, but you're going to be glad you didn't when you actually watch the film.Thank us later!