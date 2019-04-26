Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Avengers Endgame: This is What Happens When You Type 'Thanos' on Google

The hype around 'Avengers: Endgame' is real and Google has stepped up its game to add an easter egg to the craze as millions witness the Marvel superhero's final chapter

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
Don't worry, no spoilers here.

The hype around Avengers: Endgame is real and Google has stepped up its game to add an easter egg to the craze as millions witness the Marvel superhero's final chapter on Friday.

Here's what you have to do:

Simply type "Thanos" in your Google search bar and wait for the search engine to decimate everything on the screen - just how Thanos likes it.

Thanos, one of the most powerful villains in the Marvel Universe, who has clashed with the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, will proceed to destroy the search results that show up after you Google Thanos.

This is how it works:

Once you Google "Thanos", the super villain's Infinity stone-studded gauntlet will appear on the right corner of your computer screen.

gauntlet

Click on the Inifnity gauntlet, and Google will proceed with an animation of Infinity Gauntlet snapping its fingers.

What happens next?

You'll see the Google search results disintegrating into dust one by one. From Wikipedia entry, to the list of actors in the Avengers: Endgame to its IMDb page - nothing will survive Thanos' snap.

The number of Google search results, too, will plummet instantly, snapping away half of it.

But there's some good news. You can reverse the snapping and destruction caused by Thanos. Click on the gauntlet again and all your search results will be restored.

This cool Google easter egg was shared by a Twitter user.

Marvel fans were left in awe.











As some users pointed out, the Google Thanos trick works only on select browsers. One being Google Chrome.


Mr search engine, I don't feel so good...

Also Watch

