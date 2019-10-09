Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Avengers-Themed Ravana up in Flames as Marvel Makes Its Way into the Dussehra Mood

This year's Dusshera followed a lot of themed Ravana effigies, from addressing the issue of climate change to paying a tribute to the Marvel Comic world.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Avengers-Themed Ravana up in Flames as Marvel Makes Its Way into the Dussehra Mood
(Reddit/ @u/praisingdonkey / @u/Ad_Ketchum )

While Durga Puja isn't the only festival, which sees themed pandals cropping up in every corner of Kolkata, it's also the Ravana effigies which kicked this Dussehra in their respective themes.

This year's Dussehra followed a lot of themed Ravana effigies, from being made out of plastic waste to address climate change to paying a tribute to the Marvel Comic world. Yes, you read that right.

In a recent Reddit post, a picture shows a Ravan effigy carrying Captain America's shield in its left hand as he go up in flames.

Although the location of the effigy still remains unknown, another one in New Delhi's Karampura clearly highlights that the organisers have in mind the year's top trends.

Karampura burnt a Thanos-themed Ravana and Reddit users couldn't keep their calm.

While one user wrote, "Raavan is the new big bad in the MCU," another wrote, "Someone tell Thor not to aim for the head."

There are other comments to follow.

Card

Card

Card

Card

Card

For few people, these are ways of grabbing kids' attention on the age old traditional and religious practice although the reality can be "whatever they want"!

Dussehra marks the end of the nine-day festive season, where people burn Ravana's effigies to mark the triumph of good over evil.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram