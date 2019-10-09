Avengers-Themed Ravana up in Flames as Marvel Makes Its Way into the Dussehra Mood

While Durga Puja isn't the only festival, which sees themed pandals cropping up in every corner of Kolkata, it's also the Ravana effigies which kicked this Dussehra in their respective themes.

This year's Dussehra followed a lot of themed Ravana effigies, from being made out of plastic waste to address climate change to paying a tribute to the Marvel Comic world. Yes, you read that right.

In a recent Reddit post, a picture shows a Ravan effigy carrying Captain America's shield in its left hand as he go up in flames.

Although the location of the effigy still remains unknown, another one in New Delhi's Karampura clearly highlights that the organisers have in mind the year's top trends.

Karampura burnt a Thanos-themed Ravana and Reddit users couldn't keep their calm.

While one user wrote, "Raavan is the new big bad in the MCU," another wrote, "Someone tell Thor not to aim for the head."

There are other comments to follow.

Card

Card

Card

Card

Card

For few people, these are ways of grabbing kids' attention on the age old traditional and religious practice although the reality can be "whatever they want"!

Dussehra marks the end of the nine-day festive season, where people burn Ravana's effigies to mark the triumph of good over evil.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.