Avengers-Themed Ravana up in Flames as Marvel Makes Its Way into the Dussehra Mood
This year's Dusshera followed a lot of themed Ravana effigies, from addressing the issue of climate change to paying a tribute to the Marvel Comic world.
(Reddit/ @u/praisingdonkey / @u/Ad_Ketchum )
While Durga Puja isn't the only festival, which sees themed pandals cropping up in every corner of Kolkata, it's also the Ravana effigies which kicked this Dussehra in their respective themes.
This year's Dussehra followed a lot of themed Ravana effigies, from being made out of plastic waste to address climate change to paying a tribute to the Marvel Comic world. Yes, you read that right.
In a recent Reddit post, a picture shows a Ravan effigy carrying Captain America's shield in its left hand as he go up in flames.
Although the location of the effigy still remains unknown, another one in New Delhi's Karampura clearly highlights that the organisers have in mind the year's top trends.
Karampura burnt a Thanos-themed Ravana and Reddit users couldn't keep their calm.
While one user wrote, "Raavan is the new big bad in the MCU," another wrote, "Someone tell Thor not to aim for the head."
There are other comments to follow.
For few people, these are ways of grabbing kids' attention on the age old traditional and religious practice although the reality can be "whatever they want"!
Dussehra marks the end of the nine-day festive season, where people burn Ravana's effigies to mark the triumph of good over evil.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Now Lets You Use GIFs And More in Interactive Stories With Updated Camera
- Remember the Adorable Dad-Daughter Duo? They Are Back With ‘Girls Like You’ Sequel
- Post War, Tiger Shroff's Stunts in Baaghi 3 to Kick Up a Notch
- Kabir Singh Actress Kiara Advani's Twitter Account Hacked
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son