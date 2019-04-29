Avengers:Endgame Fans Flood Internet With Inspired Artwork to Mark the End of an Era

I just seen Avengers:Endgame and it was a perfect ending to the last ten years. What a ride it’s been. And it’s safe to say that Marvel and the MCU wouldn’t be the same without this man. #ThankYouStanLee #ThankYouAvengers #marvel #avengersendgame #art #drawing #marvelart pic.twitter.com/OEQqtCyULz — Anthony Jensen (@JensenArtwork) April 28, 2019

An astounding piece of artwork by @ratscape celebrating the superb women of the MCU. I love this so much! #womenofmarvel #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/dz2A3ndt7U — Neels Reel Deel (@_Neelsreeldeel) April 27, 2019

In celebration of #MarvelStudios release of #Avengers #Endgame I illustrated a different Avenger everyday to complete a visual alphabet style poster. I drew inspiration from the characters classic #MarvelComics appearances, especially runs that I grew up with in the 80s and 90s pic.twitter.com/mxSjfrqEM6 — Erich Randall (@ebcdart) April 26, 2019

a friend of mine sent me these japanese artwork of the avengers and i think it's worth the share #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/GOs9IGaqz1 — หมิง (@mingasaurus_) April 28, 2019

Avengers Endgame has finally released and fans cannot keep calm.What happens to Iron Man? Is he still stuck in space? Does Thanos' snap get reversed? Does Captain Marvel fix everything?While some of us are still trying to avoid spoilers, some of us are eulogizing the movie which truly marks the end of an era. While Avengers:Endgame may not be the final movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was certainly an 'endgame' to 11 years and 22 movies.Fans are commemorating the moment with Endgame inspired artwork.