Aviva Insurance Displays List of Bizarre Claims. Some of Them Are Unbelievable

People buy insurance policies to be safe and secure in case of any emergency. Many times, the circumstances under which people buy claims are unique and bizarre. Aviva Insurance Company has received a large number of unusual claims. This company has released the details of its most unusual claims to mark 325 years in business.

The list includes the case of a hotelier. This hotelier blasted himself in the eye with a champagne bottle cork in 1878 and received Rs 2500 as compensation.

In another case, Aviva had to make a payment to a shop owner. The window of his showroom was broken by an escaping sheep. The case dates back to 1960.

And this is not the end of these unique cases. This insurance company also had to settle an insurance claim of a dentist thrown out the window by a patient. That patient had just woken up after a bout of anaesthesia.

Nick Major, the spokesman for this company, said that Aviva had played a pivotal role in helping the business. According to Nick, they protect the enterprises by doing what is important to them. Nick said they help them continue their trade irrespective of the time. He said they have prioritised helping businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

Nick also talked about the unique and bizarre claims that his company had received. Nick said that the records of his company had shown the strongest claims. According to him, this has proven that we have to expect the unexpected in good business practice.

The insurance company had also insured some of the securities that were stolen during the 1963 train robbery.

A 1963 train robbery:

On August 8, 1963, at around 3 am, an armed criminal group boarded a royal mail train. The train’s destination was Euston Station in London. They escaped with 2.6 million pounds sterling.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.