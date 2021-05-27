Avocado Shake, Tacos, Zoodles: How to Do Vegan Like a Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian has shared her vegan recipes on her website Poosh. Zucchini spaghetti, avocado/banana bowl or smoothie, the TV star has been easing into going mostly (95% according to her) vegan. “In small waves." That’s the approach that Kourtney Kardashian is taking to ease from a diet that includes meat into a vegan diet, gradually, gently. Because, as for many people who want to change their diet, it is not always easy for the sister of Kim Kardashian. She readily admits that some people may find it restrictive and difficult. The influencer, therefore, advocates incorporating changes over time to avoid food disaster and dietary trauma. “Start by replacing meat with plant-based options once a week and increase from there," she explains on her Poosh site. “It’s all about balance and finding how and when you’re comfortable with incorporating the changes into your lifestyle." She also explains the reasons for her choice: her sensitivity to “the environmental impacts that eating less meat has on the planet."

So what’s on the menu?

The businesswoman revealed her favorite recipes for going meatless. For breakfast, an avocado shake or a banana smoothie, to which she often adds protein. Remember to replace cow’s milk with a plant-based milk, such as almond or oat. Or an acai bowl with dragonfruit, a recipe concocted by chef Marina Cunningham whose secret lies in the cinnamon syrup pears. For those with a sweet tooth, a more satiating option may be blueberry jam and peanut butter spread on a bagel. For lunch, “zoodles." These spiralized zucchini spaghetti are served with avocado and a few tangerine slices. For supper, pleasureable options are vegan tacos or sushi.

Time to eat!

