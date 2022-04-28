Award-winning Photo of Kashmiri Kebab-seller Shows How 'Food Connects Us'

Debdatta Chakraborty won the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022 for his photograph of a Kashmiri kebab-seller. The photograph titled “Kebabiyana" has gone viral on social media. As per a WION report, the photo was taken in Srinagar’s food street Khayam Chowk, just as the sellers were setting up shop. The wind had blown the aroma of kebabs throughout the area, and the seller was photographed as he was roasting the seekh kebabs. Chakraborty told WION that the photo was clicked on Valentine’s Day last year. “It was a very cold evening in the month of February, I went to the food street of Khayam to take some pictures as I have always been interested in taking pictures of food," he was quoted as saying.

The comments were filled with appreciation, with people writing about how stunning the photograph is.

Chakraborty said that the kebab seller was happy after he was shown the photograph. He further spoke about the power of food which connects us all. When he had entered the busy food street in Srinagar, a cold wind had picked up and the whole place was filled with smoke. He is based out of Kolkata and has loved photography for a long time. His father loved photography and that was the reason that it captured his interest as well. He had submitted the photograph as an entry for the international food photo contest in December last year.

As per a BBC report, the awards founder and director Caroline Kenyon said that now more than ever, we are in need of comfort and love in the world. “There is so much to reassure us here - the beautifully captured billowing embrace of the smoke, the golden light, the subject’s expression as he prepares the food for sharing," she said of Chakraborty’s photograph. It’s a gentle image that’s powerful as well; and it is one that nourishes the soul, she added. The competition received thousands of entries from across 60 countries.

