Award-Winning Photo of Startled Marmot Fighting a Fox Spurs Caption Contest

An image of a scared marmot reacting to an attacking fox has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons.

The timely photograph, captured by Chinese photographer Yongqing Bao, has been awarded the annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year title. The prestigious award is given out every year by the Natural History Museum, London.

While many amazing and scintillating images were shortlisted for this year's award, the winning entry by Bao has managed to tickle social media's funny bone.

In the image, the marmot stands frozen, human-like, with its mouth hanging slack as a Tibetan fox charges at it.

And our winner is....Yongqing Bao!Selected by our judges from over 48,000 entries, Yongqing’s powerful winning picture frames nature’s ultimate challenge - its battle for survival - in an unforgettable and unique moment between a Tibetan fox and a marmot. pic.twitter.com/AvvOHDI9xB — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) October 15, 2019

The image spawned hilarious reactions on social media. Many wondered the fate of the poor marmot right after the photo was clicked.

The photographer, Bao, has to stake out a medow in Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in China for the p erfect shot. Unfortunately, though the image looked hilarious and almost slap-stick, the moments captured was deadly. In the end, the rodent did not make it.

"That's nature,' Bao was quoted by BBC as saying after winning the award.

