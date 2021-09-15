Away From City's Noise, This California House Built in Middle of Desert up On Sale

The hustle of the city gives us a lot of things in life but never the peace of mind. Whenever we want to spend some time alone, the crowd and noise of the city disturb us. And if someone provided us with all the facilities in the middle of the desert, who would not want to spend some quality time there? A luxury house in the desert of California is being offered on sale to the customers.

Built in the middle of the Mojave of California, the house will give you the convenience and facilities of the city coupled with the peace of the desert. The house is named ‘El Cemento Uno’. All the necessities and modern amenities are present inside the house, built by a company called URBARC. While designing the house, the privacy of a person has also been kept in mind. A magnificent park is also present in the house along with a built-in library and a reading corner.

The company selling the house is claiming that your mind will calm down with peace after visiting the place.

Nobody resides on at least the 5 acres of land around this house. All the modern facilities are available in the house but the peace is spread far in the area. One has to take the help of a car or any other vehicle to get out of here.

According to the picture of the house shared by URBARC on Instagram, it is situated in a deserted land, which has absolutely nothing in 5 acres around the area. There is no market area and no one lives here. To reach the market from this place one has to drive to it. The cost of the house has been fixed at around Rs 13 crore. The RSG3D building system has been used to build the house. The house is built using insulated 3D panels made of concrete and foam. The Kud Properties of California has put this house up for sale.

