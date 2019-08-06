Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Away From Home, Kashmiris Express Helplessness on Social Media at Being Cut Off From Families

With no clarity over when the services will be restored, Kashmiris away from home are taking to social media to express their fear and inability to contact their friends and family back home.

Samiksha Pattanaik | News18.com

August 6, 2019
Away From Home, Kashmiris Express Helplessness on Social Media at Being Cut Off From Families
With no clarity over when the services will be restored, Kashmiris away from home are taking to social media to express their fear and inability to contact their friends and family back home.
It’s been almost three days now since the mobile, landline and internet services were suspended and heavy troops deployed across the Kashmir valley. Amidst the heightened tension, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced the decision to revoke Article 370 that grants special status to the state.

The valley now remains completely cut off from the rest of the country to avoid law and order problems.

With no clarity over when the services will be restored, Kashmiris away from home are taking to social media to express their fear and inability to contact their friends and family back home.

 

In this time of need, many good samaritans have come forward to extend their support on social media. From money to food and accommodation, people are trying their best to help in whichever way they can.

This is the 51st internet shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 alone. In 2018, there were a total of 65 shutdowns while 2017 recorded 32 blackouts of communication services. The present shutdown not only means people are unable to reach out to their families back home but also deprives the locals of the opportunity to respond to the news of Article 370 being scrapped.

