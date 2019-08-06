Away From Home, Kashmiris Express Helplessness on Social Media at Being Cut Off From Families

It’s been almost three days now since the mobile, landline and internet services were suspended and heavy troops deployed across the Kashmir valley. Amidst the heightened tension, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced the decision to revoke Article 370 that grants special status to the state.

The valley now remains completely cut off from the rest of the country to avoid law and order problems.

With no clarity over when the services will be restored, Kashmiris away from home are taking to social media to express their fear and inability to contact their friends and family back home.

We are unable to contact our family members in kashmir.... The worries of each person is increasing day by day for their family in kashmir.... It's a request to PM sur we need to contact our family.... — Amir Shah (@AmirSha90166722) August 6, 2019

Today my 6 year old son was asking me if his grandparents are coming from Kashmir tomorrow for Eid as planned...He has been waiting for them for over a month...What should I tell him? Coz I don't know really....No contact since 4th night...I will be at the airport waiting... — inMufti (@sameermufti) August 6, 2019

I am outside kashmir and in New Delhi. We are in utter fear and I have anxiety issues and it just worsened. I am having panic attacks and it is getting worse as the moments pass without any contact with the family. — وسيم اكرم (@iwassiakram) August 5, 2019

Day two. No contact with parents or anyone else in Kashmir. Complete radio silence. You have no idea how that feels. — Mirza Waheed (@MirzaWaheed) August 5, 2019

I didn't even talked properly with my mother last time when I made a call. Allah knows how long will it take to get back in contact with them. May Allah keeps kashmir under his umbrage and protection. — A. (@damru29) August 5, 2019

In this time of need, many good samaritans have come forward to extend their support on social media. From money to food and accommodation, people are trying their best to help in whichever way they can.

As situation is very grim in kashmir and students outside kashmir don't have any contact with their families. Anyone, here in AMU, who needs help can contact us on #7889554260 #7006239267 Shafat Maqbool — JaVid AhMad AhanGer (@1947Ahanger) August 5, 2019

If any Non-Kashmiri / Tourist / Yatri is stuck in Kashmir due to the current situation and is need of any help feel free to contact me anytime. I will provide them free accommodation and food. — Ibn Sina (@Ibne_Sena) August 2, 2019

Since Kashmir has been put under seige and there is no communication to and fro, any Kashmiri student living in India or abroad who is in dire need of money or any assistance can contact. We will make our best attempt to help. Please share! #kashmir — Rizwan Alam Khan (@KhanRizwan00123) August 5, 2019

This is the 51st internet shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 alone. In 2018, there were a total of 65 shutdowns while 2017 recorded 32 blackouts of communication services. The present shutdown not only means people are unable to reach out to their families back home but also deprives the locals of the opportunity to respond to the news of Article 370 being scrapped.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.