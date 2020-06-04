'Awesome to be Back': NASA Astronaut Tweets New Images from Space Station after SpaceX Launch

On May 30, Elon Musk-owned private organization SpaceX launched its first manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS), with NASA’s astronauts Bob Behnken and Douglas Hurley being the first crew on board. The two astronauts involved in active interaction with the space agency and their viewers while flying to outer space.

On June 4, just days after landing on the ISS, Bob shared some visuals from the space. He captioned them, “Just awesome to be back in space and on @Space_Station!”

Just awesome to be back in space and on @Space_Station! pic.twitter.com/JY7CiOgaXe — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) June 3, 2020





Netizens were astonished at the fast internet speed up in space. With 57 thousand likes on the tweets, the pictures show Bob’s first moments in space.

A user wrote, “I think I need to move into space lol less problems with my Internet then lol,” while another quipped, “We are using Wi-Fi here on Earth. It's only right to say, y'all using Sci-Fi up there in Space”.

I think I need to move into space lol less problems with my Internet then lol x — Samantha Parker (@Samanth27934394) June 3, 2020





We using Wi-Fi here on Earth. It's only right to say, y'all using Sci-Fi up there in Space. — Jogoo LA Shamba™ (@ObiStoned) June 3, 2020





Here are some other reactions on Twitter:

A space tweet! Awesome — Aaron A (@Aaroniscoding) June 3, 2020

Can we come and join u. Pretty crap down here ... — Sam (@snation85) June 3, 2020





And just awesome to be able to read your tweets from down here on the crazy earth at the moment. Thanks for taking the time to do this. You chose a great time to get away! — Marie Norris (@purpletaff) June 3, 2020





Very cool the fact that interacting with this tweet, you’re automatically sending a little bit of your data to the ISS!

Now my name is flying with you, around the globe! ❤️



Good luck and take care! — Davide Bersini (@daversini) June 3, 2020





Smart choice to leave earth now. — A.J. (@PoliticsAJ) June 3, 2020





For those who are unaware, Robert Behnken, also known as Bob, is a former military pilot and was recruited to NASA in 2000. He attended the military test pilot school and holds a doctorate degree in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology.

His love for the military started during his studies and he decided to attend the Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base in California.