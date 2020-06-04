BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Awesome to be Back': NASA Astronaut Tweets New Images from Space Station after SpaceX Launch

The photos were tweeted by Bob Behnken who reached the ISS after traveling onboard the manned SpaceX mission | Image credit: Twitter

The photos were tweeted by Bob Behnken who reached the ISS after traveling onboard the manned SpaceX mission | Image credit: Twitter

NASA’s Bob Behnken and Douglas Hurley became the first crew on board Elon Musk-owned private organization SpaceX which launched its first manned mission to the ISS.

Share this:

On May 30, Elon Musk-owned private organization SpaceX launched its first manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS), with NASA’s astronauts Bob Behnken and Douglas Hurley being the first crew on board. The two astronauts involved in active interaction with the space agency and their viewers while flying to outer space.

On June 4, just days after landing on the ISS, Bob shared some visuals from the space. He captioned them, “Just awesome to be back in space and on @Space_Station!”



Netizens were astonished at the fast internet speed up in space. With 57 thousand likes on the tweets, the pictures show Bob’s first moments in space.

A user wrote, “I think I need to move into space lol less problems with my Internet then lol,” while another quipped, “We are using Wi-Fi here on Earth. It's only right to say, y'all using Sci-Fi up there in Space”.





Here are some other reactions on Twitter:









For those who are unaware, Robert Behnken, also known as Bob, is a former military pilot and was recruited to NASA in 2000. He attended the military test pilot school and holds a doctorate degree in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology.

His love for the military started during his studies and he decided to attend the Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base in California.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading