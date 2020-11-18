'Awful Flashbacks to Rocky and Bullwinkle Film': Tom and Jerry Fans Are Unimpressed With New Movie Trailer

Tom and Jerry, the world's most famous sparring cat and mouse duo are back to relive their epic comedic battles in front of you. The live-action movie that was announced over a year ago by Hollywood's Warner Bros. has finally released the first trailer for the film and it is well, looking like a lot of things. While fans of the animated were definitely looking forward to reliving their memories, but the interactive format between the two kinds of characters feels little bit unnatural.

The movie shifts the big battle between the duo to a glamourous hotel in New York City this time which is all set to host a big wedding and the manager hires Kyla (Chloë Grace Moretz) to get rid of what he calls a 'mouse problem. To do the needful, Kyla ropes in the services of Tom, who knows his frenemy so well.

Tom and Jerry take their cat-and-mouse game to the big screen. Watch the trailer for the new #TomAndJerryMovie now – coming to theaters 2021. pic.twitter.com/mk9tt850mP — Tom And Jerry Movie (@TomAndJerry) November 17, 2020

Within a few hours of the trailer coming out, fans on social media have given out their take on it and its a mixed bag. While some thought the movie made Tom and Jerry look good as usual, many of them rued the lack of no proper story. Some also criticized the unimpressive interactive style taken up by the live actors and animation characters, which makes the film bad. Check out a few reactions:

This looks awful!!! The whole point of Tom and Jerry is the slapstick cartoon violence. Its like they completely ignore it here. — Ralph (SAO LN Elitist) (@Rkraiem100) November 17, 2020

If doesn’t have this sound effects it’s not Tom and Jerry. pic.twitter.com/l7eOlrbfae — Presidencia de la Republica Polombiana (@PPolombiana) November 17, 2020

The fact it takes place in the real world, has no cohesive story except for Tom and Jerry fighting like they've always done, and the fact that this trailer is stuffed to the brim with pop and rap songs...I can say I don't have high hopes at all for this movie. — Mind Reader (@MasterofBillys) November 17, 2020

Who's willing to bet that most of the slapstick was in the trailer and the movie itself is mostly focused on the humans doing boring personal issues like a majority of movies like this — Justin says Break out the gullotines! (@WolfmanJustin) November 17, 2020

One of the things I like about this film is that Tom and Jerry look and feel like the same exact characters from the old cartoons. Which is half the job of winning me over. pic.twitter.com/QGybFAqFXy — Eli Sanza (@ejunkie2014) November 18, 2020

I’m pissed off they didn’t try to make them look realistic because that would have been a much funnier movie — ジョアニッロ (@Joanillo_haha) November 18, 2020

Its weird how they just look pasted in the movie but whatever I'm still going cause its Tom and Jerry lol and also in color — Aye ' Im Andre . ! (@Aye_ItsDre) November 18, 2020

I am so Glad they didn't try to make Tom & Jerry realistic in anyway. It's so refreshing to see cartoons characters in the real world without any ugly realistic features slapped on to make it somewhat more "Believable" — Kitty-catfox #SaveTrickmoon (@KittenFox55) November 17, 2020

This is giving me awful flashbacks to the Rocky and Bullwinkle movie. Why are the characters CG? In fact, why is it live action? Who wanted this? — Benjamin ‘Camry’ L. #BLM (@realbcousin100) November 17, 2020

The movie will hit the screens in 2021, considering coronavirus has a vaccine by then and the world gets back to somewhat normal. So we really hope fans of the classic characters can watch and adjudge the movie for themselves in theatres and enjoy it.