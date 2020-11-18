News18 Logo

3-MIN READ

'Awful Flashbacks to Rocky and Bullwinkle Film': Tom and Jerry Fans Are Unimpressed With New Movie Trailer

Fans are calling out the lack of slapstick comedy in new Tom and Jerry movie. (Credit: twitter)

While some fans thought the movie made Tom and Jerry look good as usual, several them rued the lack of no proper story. Some also criticized the unimpressive interactive style taken up by the live actors and animation characters.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Tom and Jerry, the world's most famous sparring cat and mouse duo are back to relive their epic comedic battles in front of you. The live-action movie that was announced over a year ago by Hollywood's Warner Bros. has finally released the first trailer for the film and it is well, looking like a lot of things. While fans of the animated were definitely looking forward to reliving their memories, but the interactive format between the two kinds of characters feels little bit unnatural.

The movie shifts the big battle between the duo to a glamourous hotel in New York City this time which is all set to host a big wedding and the manager hires Kyla (Chloë Grace Moretz) to get rid of what he calls a 'mouse problem. To do the needful, Kyla ropes in the services of Tom, who knows his frenemy so well.

Within a few hours of the trailer coming out, fans on social media have given out their take on it and its a mixed bag. While some thought the movie made Tom and Jerry look good as usual, many of them rued the lack of no proper story. Some also criticized the unimpressive interactive style taken up by the live actors and animation characters, which makes the film bad. Check out a few reactions:

The movie will hit the screens in 2021, considering coronavirus has a vaccine by then and the world gets back to somewhat normal. So we really hope fans of the classic characters can watch and adjudge the movie for themselves in theatres and enjoy it.


