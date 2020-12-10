News18 Logo

Awkward Moment When Donald Trump Hurriedly Left after Presenting Medal of Honour to Avoid Media

US President Donald Trump awkwardly left the Medal of Honour ceremony after bestowing the honour upon wrestler Dan Gable | Image credit: Twitter

The highest award a civilian can earn was awarded to wrestler Dan Gable, one of the eleven sports figures President Trump has given the medal to, out of the 19 recipients.

It was an awkward moment when US President Donald Trump left the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony right after awarding its winner on Tuesday. The White House was hosting the prestigious ceremony of awarding the highest civilian award in America on Tuesday. However, President Trump seemed to have lost his usual energy and looked deeply affected by his electoral loss. As soon as he awarded the medal of freedom, the president awkwardly left the ceremony a bit early.

The highest award a civilian can earn was awarded to wrestler Dan Gable, one of the eleven sports figures President Trump has given the medal to, out of the 19 recipients. In a video that has now gone viral, we can see how President Trump dodges questions from the press who were most likely to ask his stance on his loss at the last month’s Presidential elections.

As Trump leaves, he turns around and says “thank you very much” to the award recipients, leaving Gable alone and more than a little confused. Gable, meanwhile, was left hanging after receiving the nation's highest civilian honour, as his family members stood behind him smiling awkwardly.

The scene was comic and surreal as Gable, standing alone, shrugged his shoulders and said, "It's done.” The video was shared on Twitter by Rex Chapman and has garnered over five million views. Netizens were quick to react to this humorously awkward video. One user commented, “Mr Gable is channelling all of us right now. #TrumpIsACompleteFailure.”

Another user said, “Respect the hell out of Dan Gable, but he sided with wrong person.”

Praising Gable’s patience and grace, one user commented, “That's a 10 count. Trump is disqualified. Your winner aaaand NEW President: Dan Gable!!!”

Dan Gable is an Olympic gold medallist from the state of Iowa. For the memorable day, Gable was joined by wife, Kathy, and their large family, including 13 grandchildren. Comparing Gable’s winning streak in wrestling to his own political career, Trump said, “He won 117 consecutive matches and lost only one. Well, you know, in politics, I won two, so I’m two and oh. And that’s pretty good, too. But we’ll see how that turns out.”

President Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term in power in White House after Democrat candidate Joe Biden won the presidential elections last month. President-elect Joe Biden will be taking the presidential oath in January next year when the incumbent president Donald Trump will finally end his five-year term.


