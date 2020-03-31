Aww-dorable! Orangutans Bonding with These Otters in a Belgium Zoo is Breaking the Internet

As the outbreak of the global coronavirus grips the world, forcing people to practise social distancing, a heartwarming image of animal-friendship has been melting hearts on the internet.

In a Belgium zoo, a family of orangutans and otters were seen sharing a friendship, when the otters were allowed to live in the river that flows through the enclosure of the orangutans'.

The animals stay together at Pairi Daiza zoo in Domaine du Cambron and according to the zoo authorities the otters "must be entertained, occupied, challenged and kept busy mentally, emotionally and physically at all times."

A CNN report states that as part of a program which has been designed to maintain the primates' wellbeing in captivity, the otters would often find solace in hopping onto the island which houses a family of orangutans and then play with them.





The 24-year-old father Ujian and 3-year old son Berani have particularly developed a very intense bond with their fellow neighbors, making the "experiment" of the zoo authorities a successful one, as these animals have quite a more fun and interesting life when in each other's company.

However, palm plantations have always threatened the existence of orangutans, especially in their native Borneo and Sumatra. The zoo authorities told CNN that the zoo has raised funds to plant 11,000 trees to restore a forest in Borneo and help out their native orangutans.