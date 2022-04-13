Axar or Akshar Patel? Spinner Reveals How Goof-up by School Principal Changed His Name

If you ever wondered why Axar Patel’s name did not have the more conventional “Akshar" spelling then you aren’t alone. Quizzing the talented left-arm orthodox spinner from the state of Gujarat on why the cricketer ended up with the name “Axar," Gaurav Kapur who hosts the wildly-popular series Breakfast With Champions, has finally gotten us the answers we did not know we needed. Axar who appeared on the recent episode of BWC revealed that his name was originally Akshar but while applying for the passport, his school principal accidentally filled in “Axar" in the relieving letter. He was only 17 at the time and the name “Axar" ended up being on the player’s important documents including his driver’s license, passport.

But why did the cricketer not legally change the name later? Axar, who was in a candid mood, said that after he received a call from IPL’s Mumbai Indians and a subsequent holler for the national team, it felt right to continue with the new name accidentally given by his principal.

Advertisement

In the episode that has already garnered over a million views since it was dropped on YouTube on Tuesday, Axar also revealed that it was his grandmother’s last wish to see him donning India’s jersey on the television. And when she passed away, Axar’s father told him: “Son, you’ve had your fair share of fun and mischief but I’ve never asked anything from you and never will but my mom’s last wish was to see you on TV."

Axar then added by saying that cricket was always his passion but that night it turned into his prime focus and the following morning he promised his father that even if it were for a single match, he would wear India’s blues and appear on the television screen.

Meanwhile, in the sixth edition of the IPL, Axar was bought by Mumbai but mainly was used as a fringe player as he was not part of any of the matches actively during the season. Punjab saw a talent that they thought they could utilise as they roped him in for the seventh edition of the IPL. This investment brought dividends as he performed well for Punjab as he picked 17 wickets during the course of the season. Axar also rightfully won the “Emerging Player of the Year" award in 2014.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.