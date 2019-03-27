LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Axe-ing It? Drunk Driver Tried to Cover Smell By Spraying Mouth With Deodrant

A drunk driver in South Carolina allegedly sprayed Axe body spray deodorant into his mouth after being approached by police at a traffic stop.

Associated Press

Updated:March 27, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Axe-ing It? Drunk Driver Tried to Cover Smell By Spraying Mouth With Deodrant
A drunk driver in South Carolina allegedly sprayed Axe body spray deodorant into his mouth after being approached by police at a traffic stop.
Loading...
Authorities in South Carolina say a man sprayed Axe body spray in his mouth to cover the smell of alcohol as deputies approached him during a traffic stop.

The State newspaper reports that Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies stopped 49-year-old Efren Mencia-Ramirez on Saturday night after they say he sped past a deputy on Interstate 85 and swerved into another lane.

The incident report says there was a 12-pack of beer on the floor and 10 of the beers were nearly empty. The report says Mencia-Ramirez had an open bottle between his legs, exhibited signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests.

He faces charges including driving under the influence.

Online records showed Mencia-Ramirez was in custody. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.




Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram