Axe-ing It? Drunk Driver Tried to Cover Smell By Spraying Mouth With Deodrant
A drunk driver in South Carolina allegedly sprayed Axe body spray deodorant into his mouth after being approached by police at a traffic stop.
Authorities in South Carolina say a man sprayed Axe body spray in his mouth to cover the smell of alcohol as deputies approached him during a traffic stop.
The State newspaper reports that Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies stopped 49-year-old Efren Mencia-Ramirez on Saturday night after they say he sped past a deputy on Interstate 85 and swerved into another lane.
The incident report says there was a 12-pack of beer on the floor and 10 of the beers were nearly empty. The report says Mencia-Ramirez had an open bottle between his legs, exhibited signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests.
He faces charges including driving under the influence.
Online records showed Mencia-Ramirez was in custody. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
