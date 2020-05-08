Axl Rose Has US Treasury Secretary So Rattled That He Used Liberia's Flag in Twitter Feud

The legendary vocalist Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses caused quite a stir on Twitter when he called out US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

The American musician is not very regular on social media and his sudden flare-up against the politician left many stunned.

“It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an a*****,” Rose tweeted.

Rose’s vulgar comment rattled the Mnuchin, causing an altercation of sorts.

While it is not clear what provoked Rose, his post quickly went viral on social media, prompting a response from Mnuchin, who tweeted, “What have you done for the country lately?”.

What have you done for the country lately? 🇺🇸 — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) May 7, 2020

The problem with the response was that Mnuchin used the flag of Liberia initially before deleting his tweet and responding again with the American flag. Screenshots of his first tweet went viral causing quite a bit of embarrassment because Rose spotted it and had a line to say there as well!

Now deleted and tweeted again, this time with the flag of the United States of America (🇺🇸) rather than Liberia (🇱🇷). pic.twitter.com/Af6wj8W9gF — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 7, 2020

"My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic," he tweeted.

My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 7, 2020



