'Aye Budhau, Soja': Amitabh Bachchan Reveals What it's Like to Use Twitter at 3 am on KBC

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan loves social media. Be it any hour of the day, Bachchan makes sure he is busy telling you a random trivia, sharing fan art or posting a quote he probably received as a WhatsApp forward. Such is his dedication to Twitter posting, he numbers them. And if he goofs them up, he'll let you know.

But even the biggest star of Hindi cinema doesn't have it easy (read: trolls) even when he's online, even during the wee hours.

Revealing his tight schedule on a recent episode of popular gameshow Kaun Banega Crorepati, which he also hosts, Bachchan was caught in a candid conversation with contestant Lipi Rawat who quizzed the actor about his busy work life.

"Jahan hum rehte hain, wahan se kaam ka jo sthaan hai, usmein kam se kam 1-1.5 ghanta lagg jaata hai. Raat ko jaaye toh 2 ghanta lagg jaata hai. Raat ko traffic bahot ho jaata hai. (Where I stay, it takes 1-1.5 hours to get to work and back. It takes more time in the night due to traffic)."

"Toh usi mein kuch apna mobile pe dekh lete hain, sunn lete hain (That's when I check my mobile, listen to music)," Bachchan says.

He then asks the contestant if she's on social media. "Yes, I'm on social media and I follow you," she responds. "I've seen your posts, stories at 3 am."

"After I return home, I change, have a meal then see office-related stuff. Then I check social media. That's why it gets late," Bachchan responds.

To which Lipi, the contestant adds, that it's nice to see "we" aren't the only ones awake at 4 am.

"Arrey yaar sojaao kya kar rahe ho tum. Daant dete hain (People say, 'what are you doing,' go to sleep. They yell at me)." Bachchan tells about being online late.

"Gaali waali be dete hain. Aye budhau soja, derr ho gayi bahot (They even curse me. 'Aye old man, it's late, go to bed')," Bachchan hilariously reveals in his baritone.

In case you are wondering, these are some of the star's post-midnight musings which is perhaps all of Twitter at 3 am.

T 3484 - " Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew ?This version is with virus !" ~ Ef j — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2020

T 852 - Buzaaggadaa ! buzzadddhabhaa ! baazzuddahhabusaza ! erm .. thats the engine within me .. pushing, rushing, conducting .. nonstop !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2012

T 1745 - YYEAFFSAFFCCCCCCCOOOOOHHHAAAAAAAAMMMMMM !!!Bas aise hi man hua ki aisa kuch likh dun .. !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 21, 2015

You can catch the funny interaction here.