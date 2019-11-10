Ayodhya Verdict: Anand Mahindra Lauds Supreme Court Judges for 'Extraordinary Courage'

On Saturday, Anand Mahindra applauded the five judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court which delivered the landmark verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case. The judgement brought down the curtains on the biggest title dispute case in Indian history - the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute. The Supreme Court ruled that the Hindu Parties will get 2.77 acres of disputed land while the Muslim parties will get suitable alternative land.

Soon after the verdict was delivered, #AyodhyaVerdict became the top trend on social media with Indians flooding Twitter and Facebook with messages calling for peace, unity and brotherhood. Mahindra tweeted hailing the five judges, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice DY Chandrachud, who delivered the verdict. And we can't help but agree!

He wrote, "5 men. A decision that 1.3bn people were awaiting. What extraordinary courage it required to be on this bench & what incredible application of mind it must have taken to reach the conclusion. I salute them for doing their duty & upholding the process of justice in our nation."

5 men. A decision that 1.3bn people were awaiting. What extraordinary courage it required to be on this bench & what incredible application of mind it must have taken to reach the conclusion. I salute them for doing their duty & upholding the process of justice in our nation pic.twitter.com/SW2luLLeeW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 9, 2019

In another tweet, he also shared a photo of the members of the Sunni Waqf board who said that they had humbly accepted the Supreme Court's orders and captioned it, "We need to applaud, equally loudly, reactions such as these which put the country first..."

We need to applaud, equally loudly, reactions such as these which put the country first... https://t.co/wj7Db68hv0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 9, 2019

Twitterati agreed with him!

