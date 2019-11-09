Ayodhya Verdict: Message of Love and Peace Takes Over Twitter as #HinduMuslimBhaiBhai Trends

"I don't care for the judgement, I will always care for the fraternity and brotherhood we share."

"I hope that peace prevails through the day."

"Hindu-Muslim Bhai Bhai."

In a historic judgement given out 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on November 9, The Supreme Court ruled that Muslim parties will be given alternate land while a trust will be formed by the central government to monitor the construction of a Hindu temple.

Ahead of the verdict, security was tightened up across the country with elaborate police forces stationed in several parts of the country including the Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh. Section 144 was imposed in many states and cities to maintain communal harmony.

While politicians and religious leaders urged Indians to keep law and order in check, something unimaginable happened on the Internet.

Usually a place to spew venom and spread hate, trolls had a day off as Twitter saw people from Hindu and Muslim communities unite ahead of Ayodhya decision for a greater cause. A message of non-violence and unity floated around and good citizens of the Internet urged others to respect one another regardless of the outcome.

"Unity in diversity", "India will remain secular" "Hindu Muslim are brothers" among other things were shared by netizens to show respect and love towards each other's communities.

In fact, #hindumuslimbhaibhai (Hindu-Muslim brothers) became the top trending hashtag as Indians anxiously waited for the verdict on Saturday.

Today will be a historic day irrespective of the verdict. Let's make sure history remembers us as agents of peace and harmony. Let's make sure we counter the agents of hate and communalism with love and unity. Let's make humanity trend. #hindumuslimbhaibhai pic.twitter.com/crjoC4GIOl — Official PeeingHuman (@thepeeinghuman) November 9, 2019

Whatever be the judgment, let the country win today and forever. #allindiansaremybrothersandsisters #hindumuslimbhaibhai — Isha Pant, IPS (@DCPSEBCP) November 9, 2019

How many of you are willing to behave more like Indians and less like fanatics today?#hindumuslimbhaibhai #AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/GKU7VY5xGE — Krishna kant (@Krishna78850464) November 9, 2019

Excellent trend which reflects true Indian culture#HinduMuslimBhaiBhai — Dr. Abu Altamas Faizi (@DrFaiziAAP) November 9, 2019

I don't care for the judgement , I will always care for the fraternity and brotherhood we share. Long live India 🇮🇳❤️#hindumuslimbhaibhai — Dr.Sunil Kumar Meena (@Drsunil0198) November 9, 2019

#hindumuslimbhaibhai Seeing this hashtag trend is reassuring. There is humanity left in this world. — Arya Suresh (@thecuriouself) November 9, 2019

Happy to see such tag trending on Twitter. #hindumuslimbhaibhai pic.twitter.com/6j0oicUx0Y — Debi (@WhoDebitara) November 9, 2019

